Police searching for bank robbery suspect in Wood County

WILLIAMSTOWN, WV (WOWK) - Police need your help finding a suspect wanted in connection to a bank robbery.

According to the Williamstown Police Department, Williamstown Bank was robbed earlier this morning.

Police say the suspect wore a mask that made them appear to be elderly.

They are described as having a thin build, and approximately 5' 7'' tall. They were last seen wearing a grey long sleeve shirt, a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a dark blue hat.

According to police, the suspect lifted their shirt and revealed a firearm during the robbery.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, you're asked to call the Williamstown Police Department at (304) 375-4935 Extension 911.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.