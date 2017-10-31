Park vandalized by reckless driver in Floyd County

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) - Park officials say that Archer Park was vandalized Saturday evening after a driver decided to take a joy ride through the park.

According to a release, the drive repeatedly drove in circles around the grass area of the park, damaging property.

The vehicle was caught by surveillance footage and officials are asking for the public's help in identifying the culprit.

Prestonsburg Parks released the following statement:

The park is for the citizens to enjoy not destroy.. now if you are the guilty party and know we're goin to identify you come and see me and we will discuss what we can do to resolve this matter..the following pictures is of the auto that caused the damage.. help us find it.. Thank You.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect, you're asked to call the Prestonsburg Parks office at (606) 886-6390 or message their Facebook page.

All tips will remain anonymous.