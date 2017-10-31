Student arrested for "terroristic threats" at Charleston high school

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A Capital High School student was arrested Sunday night after making a threatening post on social media.

According to Capital High School Principal Larry Bailey, the student is facing disciplinary action and is not currently at the school.

School officials notified parents on Monday about the incident.

Bailey says that the Charleston Police Department have the situation under control and that the threats are no cause for concern.

The student is currently facing terroristic threat charges.

Charleston Police are handling the investigation.