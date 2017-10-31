Update: Inmate Apprehended After Walking Away from Work Release Program

JACKSON COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) - According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Jackson, Ohio, an inmate has left a work detail in the county. According to the department, the incident took place on A.W. Long Road near Wellston. The man has been identified by deputies as 19-year-old Matthew Cremeans. Cremeans is described as a white male wearing black and white stripped pants and an orange shirt. He is 5'8" tall and weights about 180 pounds. He has blonde hair and b...
The Latest on a vehicle driving onto a bike path and gunfire near the World Trade Center site and memorial.
Stay with 13 News for any update to this story.
U.S. Border Patrol agents have told West Virginia State Police that South Central Regional Jail escapee Todd Boyes was captured around 4 a.m. EDT Sunday after trying to cross the Rio Grande into Mexico at Laredo, Texas.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has received several calls involving a phone call scam where the caller pretends to be a Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff and they demand payment of fines. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, they threaten those they call with arrest if they don't obtain gift cards or prepaid credit cards for various amounts. Deputies will never demand payment over the phone. Law enforc...
According to her mother, Tru Coffer has been found and is safe.
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) - Crews are currently responding to a structure fire in Cross Lanes. According to dispatchers, the fire broke out just before 2 P.M. in the Kelly Road area. They say the building is fully engulfed. No injuries have been reported at this time. Institute Fire Department is responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Police are asking people to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly after a substance found in a child’s candy has tested positive for meth.
As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times".
Investigators say a couple punished their three young children by forcing one to brush her teeth with cat feces, using a shock collar as punishment and beating them with a thorny switch.
Authorities say a woman killed in the woods by a hunter was not hunting at the time and had no connection to the man who shot her.
Three new restaurants are set to open up on Charleston's East End, with construction beginning in just a few months.
According to her mother, Tru Coffer has been found and is safe.
CHARLESTON- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced the implementation of drug screening for applicants of West Virginia’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, also known as WV WORKS. The screening requirement is part of a three-year pilot program that was passed by the West Virginia Legislature in 2016, but required approval by the U.S. Administration for Children and Families. To be eligible for TANF, app...
Yes, the Food and Drug Administration is warning people 40 and older about eating too much black licorice.
Two women and their boyfriends were arrested in Morgantown after allegedly lying to police about a 15-year-old girl's whereabouts.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A Capital High School student was arrested Sunday night after making a threatening post on social media. According to Capital High School Principal Larry Bailey, the student is facing disciplinary action and is not currently at the school. School officials notified parents on Monday about the incident. Bailey says that the Charleston Police Department have the situation under control and that the threats are no cause for concern. The student is currently fa...
