Update: Inmate Apprehended After Walking Away from Work Release Program

UPDATE STORY: 10/31/17 @ 6:30 p.m.

JACKSON COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) - According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Jackson, Ohio, Matthew Cremeans has been apprehended by law enforcement.

ORIGINAL STORY: 10/31/17 @ 1:45 p.m.

JACKSON COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) - According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Jackson, Ohio, an inmate has left a work detail in the county.

According to the department, the incident took place on A.W. Long Road near Wellston.

The man has been identified by deputies as 19-year-old Matthew Cremeans.

Cremeans is described as a white male wearing black and white stripped pants and an orange shirt. He is 5'8" tall and weights about 180 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen heading toward Mulga Road near Wellston.

If you have any information to Cremeans' whereabouts, you are asked to call 9-1-1, or the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at (740) 286-6464.