Update: Inmate Apprehended After Walking Away from Work Release - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Update: Inmate Apprehended After Walking Away from Work Release Program

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

UPDATE STORY: 10/31/17 @ 6:30 p.m.

JACKSON COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) - According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Jackson, Ohio, Matthew Cremeans has been apprehended by law enforcement.

ORIGINAL STORY: 10/31/17 @ 1:45 p.m.

JACKSON COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) - According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Jackson, Ohio, an inmate has left a work detail in the county.

According to the department, the incident took place on A.W. Long Road near Wellston.

The man has been identified by deputies as 19-year-old Matthew Cremeans.

Cremeans is described as a white male wearing black and white stripped pants and an orange shirt. He is 5'8" tall and weights about 180 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen heading toward Mulga Road near Wellston.

If you have any information to Cremeans' whereabouts, you are asked to call 9-1-1, or the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at (740) 286-6464.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Update: Inmate Apprehended After Walking Away from Work Release Program

    Update: Inmate Apprehended After Walking Away from Work Release Program

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 6:37 PM EDT2017-10-31 22:37:40 GMT

    JACKSON COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) - According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Jackson, Ohio, an inmate has left a work detail in the county. According to the department, the incident took place on A.W. Long Road near Wellston. The man has been identified by deputies as 19-year-old Matthew Cremeans. Cremeans is described as a white male wearing black and white stripped pants and an orange shirt. He is 5'8" tall and weights about 180 pounds. He has blonde hair and b...

    JACKSON COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) - According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Jackson, Ohio, an inmate has left a work detail in the county. According to the department, the incident took place on A.W. Long Road near Wellston. The man has been identified by deputies as 19-year-old Matthew Cremeans. Cremeans is described as a white male wearing black and white stripped pants and an orange shirt. He is 5'8" tall and weights about 180 pounds. He has blonde hair and b...

  • UPDATE: NYC mayor says 8 dead in bike path terror attack

    UPDATE: NYC mayor says 8 dead in bike path terror attack

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-10-31 21:37:14 GMT

    The Latest on a vehicle driving onto a bike path and gunfire near the World Trade Center site and memorial.

    The Latest on a vehicle driving onto a bike path and gunfire near the World Trade Center site and memorial.

  • Crews On Scene Of A House Fire In Eastern Kanawha County

    Crews On Scene Of A House Fire In Eastern Kanawha County

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 4:09 PM EDT2017-10-31 20:09:41 GMT
    Crews are on scene of a working house fire in eastern Kanawha County. The call came in shortly before 4:00 p.m. The fire is in the 3300 block of Piedmont Rd. Malden Volunteer Fire Department is on scene as well as Kanawha County Ambulance Authority. Dispatchers had no word on any injuries or road closures at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Crews are on scene of a working house fire in eastern Kanawha County. The call came in shortly before 4:00 p.m. The fire is in the 3300 block of Piedmont Rd. Malden Volunteer Fire Department is on scene as well as Kanawha County Ambulance Authority. Dispatchers had no word on any injuries or road closures at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Parkersburg Warehouse Fire Is Out

    Parkersburg Warehouse Fire Is Out

    Sunday, October 29 2017 12:43 PM EDT2017-10-29 16:43:14 GMT
    Courtesy: Wood County 911Courtesy: Wood County 911

    West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.

    West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.

  • 5 Arrested Following Several Crimes in Kanawha County

    5 Arrested Following Several Crimes in Kanawha County

    Friday, October 27 2017 5:07 PM EDT2017-10-27 21:07:25 GMT

    ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area.  While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point.  Deput...

    ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area.  While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point.  Deput...

  • Destination Adventure Slideshow

    Destination Adventure Slideshow

    Here are some photos from Clay Abney's many adventures.
    Here are some photos from Clay Abney's many adventures.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Crystal Meth Found In Child’s Candy

    Crystal Meth Found In Child’s Candy

    Monday, October 30 2017 2:20 PM EDT2017-10-30 18:20:03 GMT

    Police are asking people to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly after a substance found in a child’s candy has tested positive for meth. 

    Police are asking people to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly after a substance found in a child’s candy has tested positive for meth. 

  • Tri-State Area 2017 Trick or Treat Times

    2017 Trick or Treat Times

    Thursday, October 19 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-10-19 22:31:45 GMT

    As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times". 

    As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times". 

  • Warrant: Punished child forced to brush teeth with cat feces

    Warrant: Punished child forced to brush teeth with cat feces

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 10:21 AM EDT2017-10-31 14:21:15 GMT

    Investigators say a couple punished their three young children by forcing one to brush her teeth with cat feces, using a shock collar as punishment and beating them with a thorny switch.

    Investigators say a couple punished their three young children by forcing one to brush her teeth with cat feces, using a shock collar as punishment and beating them with a thorny switch.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.