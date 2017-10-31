$400,000 worth of meth seized during investigation in Kentucky

Punished child forced to brush teeth with cat feces, warrant says Punished child forced to brush teeth with cat feces, warrant says SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A San Antonio-area couple punished their young children by forcing one to eat and brush her teeth with cat feces, shocking the same child with a dog’s training collar and beating them all with a thorny switch, according to arrest warrants provided by the Bexar County sheriff’s office. James Howard Chalkley, 32, was charged Monday with one count of injury to a child and his 22-year-old wife, Cheyanne, was charged with two counts of injury to a chil... SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A San Antonio-area couple punished their young children by forcing one to eat and brush her teeth with cat feces, shocking the same child with a dog’s training collar and beating them all with a thorny switch, according to arrest warrants provided by the Bexar County sheriff’s office. James Howard Chalkley, 32, was charged Monday with one count of injury to a child and his 22-year-old wife, Cheyanne, was charged with two counts of injury to a chil...

Man Arrested After Being Released on Clerical Error at Jail
Timothy Harper, WV Regional Jail Authority
An inmate at the Western Regional Jail sentenced for a year in jail for domestic battery was released early due to a clerical error, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Department. According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Department, 28-year-old Timothy Harper was sentenced to a year in jail for domestic battery. However, Harper was released early on a clerical error at Western Regional Jail, where he was serving time. Harper was arrested on a capias.

Student arrested for "terroristic threats" at Charleston high school
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A Capital High School student was arrested Sunday night after making a threatening post on social media. According to Capital High School Principal Larry Bailey, the student is facing disciplinary action and is not currently at the school. School officials notified parents on Monday about the incident. Bailey says that the Charleston Police Department have the situation under control and that the threats are no cause for concern. The student is currently facing charges.

Park vandalized by reckless driver in Floyd County
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) - Park officials say that Archer Park was vandalized Saturday evening after a driver decided to take a joy ride through the park. According to a release, the drive repeatedly drove in circles around the grass area of the park, damaging property. The vehicle was caught by surveillance footage and officials are asking for the public's help in identifying the culprit. Prestonsburg Parks released the following statement: The park is for the citizens to enjoy.

Police searching for bank robbery suspect in Wood County
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV (WOWK) - Police need your help finding a suspect wanted in connection to a bank robbery. According to the Williamstown Police Department, Williamstown Bank was robbed earlier this morning. Police say the suspect wore a mask that made them appear to be elderly. They are described as having a thin build, and approximately 5' 7'' tall. They were last seen wearing a grey long sleeve shirt, a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a dark blue hat.

Charges say Ohio man had silencer, stolen missile warning system Charges say man had silencer, stolen missile warning system A former Ohio air base employee has been indicted on federal charges alleging he had an unregistered firearm silencer and a stolen missile warning system that is used on aircraft. A former Ohio air base employee has been indicted on federal charges alleging he had an unregistered firearm silencer and a stolen missile warning system that is used on aircraft.