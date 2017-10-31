46 States Expand "Big Pharma" Lawsuit

Almost every state in the nation is now suing major pharmaceutical companies over the price of generic drugs.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced expansion of the lawsuit today, which includes 46 states. It targets 18 drug manufacturers who make pills for diabetes, and heart and blood disorders. The lawsuit says the companies secretly get together and make agreements on how much they will charge for generic medicines.

"You're being harmed in that the prices are being kept artificially high by virtue of the collusive behavior. And what we try to do with anti-trust laws in our state, is we ensure that we are going to be advancing competition," said Atty. Gen. Patrick Morrisey, (R) West Virginia.

One of the companies named is denying the allegations. Mylan Pharmaceuticals, which has offices in West Virginia, said in a statement: "We have been investigating these allegations thoroughly and have found no evidence of price fixing on the part of Mylan or its employees."