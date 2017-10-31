Rudy Raynes recognized for lengthy career in fire service

A long- time employee of the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's office officially retired Tuesday.

Rudy Raynes' career was cause for celebration at a special luncheon.

Raynes said his father was a firefighter and that inspired him to pursue a career in fire service as well.

Most recently he served as an Assistant State Fire Marshal, working as the senior inspector.

"You drive and look at buildings between Charleston and Huntington and buildings that have been built in the last 26 years my name is on most of them and that is humbling," Raynes said.

Raynes worked for the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's office for over 26 years.

He said he isn't sure yet what he'll be doing now that he is retired.