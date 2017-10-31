One Person Shot Multiple Times in Huntington Shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after being shot multiple times in Huntington Tuesday evening.

The shooting was reported at around 7:40 p.m. on the 1600 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington.

Dispatchers say that one person was shot, and received unknown injuries.

An initial report says that several shots rang out in that area and that the victim was shot multiple times.

There is no word on any suspect information at this time.

Huntington Police, Huntington Fire, and Cabell County EMS responded to the scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more details as soon as we receive it.