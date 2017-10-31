Man Charged with Robbery After Ambulance Hijacking

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -

UPDATE: 11/01/17 @ 10:30 a.m.

A man has been charged with robbery after he allegedly attacked medics and hijacked an ambulance in Kanawha County last night.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, An ambulance was transporting Scott Marshall, 40, of Charleston at around 9:00 p.m. last night who voluntarily was committing himself to a hospital in Bluefield, WV after an evaluation at Charleston General.

The KCSO says that while on I-77, Marshall called 911 from his cell phone, claimed he was hallucinating, and said he was being kidnapped in the back of the ambulance.

Near the Midland Trail/Belle exit, Marshall got out of his restraints and began attacking the female medic in the back, punching her in the face and body.

KCSO says that the driver stopped the ambulance to help, exiting the driver door and opening the back doors. Marshall slid through the passage from the patient area into the driver’s seat. The driver was unable to get back into the driver’s seat from the outside.

Marshall drove the ambulance away leaving the driver on the shoulder of the highway. The female medic was still in the back of the ambulance with the rear doors open as the vehicle drove away. According to the KCSO, he eventually stopped and the medic jumped out of the back of the ambulance.

Marshall drove the ambulance through Charleston and called 911 again to report that he was kidnapped. Charleston Police intercepted the vehicle and Marshall was detained.

He was taken back to Charleston General. KCSO says that while he was there he fought with six members of staff and law enforcement. He was reevaluated, and in the early morning hours, he was discharged from the hospital.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office then took him into custody for second-degree robbery. Additional charges may be filed. He is now in South Central Regional Jail.

UPDATE: 10/31/17 @ 10:15 p.m.

Dispatchers say that the ambulance is stopped in Charleston and one person has been apprehended.

According to dispatchers, the ambulance, which was a Priority ambulance, was pulled off the roadway on I-77 southbound at the 96 mile marker, when the patient of the ambulance hijacked the vehicle.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, the patient, who is described as a mental patient, was being transferred from Charleston to another hospital at the time of the hijacking.

One of the two crew members were kicked out at the 96-mile marker of I-77 southbound in Kanawha County, where it was hijacked.

The patient continued on I-77 with a crewman inside until it got off the MacCorkle Avenue exit. At that location, the other crew member was kicked off.

Both crew members are O.K. but are being transported to the hospital for precautionary measures.

The ambulance was driven back east until it was stopped on the corner of Virginia Street and Hale Street in Charleston.

The patient was then apprehended. The identity of the patient has not been made, other than he is a man.

According to our crew at the scene, the suspect claimed that 'he was kidnapped'.

It is not known what charges the patient may face at this time.

Charleston Police and the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

We have a crew at the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

ORIGINAL STORY: 10/31/17 @ 9:15 p.m.

Law enforcement is searching for an ambulance that was hijacked in Kanawha County Tuesday night.

The incident took place around 9:15 p.m. near the 96 mile marker of I-77 southbound in Kanawha County.

Dispatchers say that the patient in an ambulance hijacked the ambulance. One crew member of the ambulance has been accounted for. The other crew member is still in the ambulance.

It is not exactly clear where the ambulance is headed to right now, but the ambulance was heading southbound on I-77 when it was hijacked after it was pulled off the side of the road at mile marker 96 on I-77 south.

We will continue to update this story as soon as we receive it.