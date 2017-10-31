Patient Hijacks Ambulance in Kanawha County, Patient Apprehended

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Law enforcement is searching for an ambulance that was hijacked in Kanawha County Tuesday night. The incident took place around 9:15 p.m. near the 96 mile marker of I-77 southbound in Kanawha County. Dispatchers say that the patient in an ambulance hijacked the ambulance. One crew member of the ambulance has been accounted for. The other crew member is still in the ambulance. It is not exactly clear where the ambulance is headed to right now, but t...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A young child was shot by a BB gun in Charleston Tuesday night. According to dispatchers, the shooting took place on the 200 block of Bradford Street at around 8:45 p.m. Dispatchers say that the victim is a young child. She received minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. There is no word on suspects at this time, other than that the suspect shot the girl from a moving vehicle. Charleston Police is investigating the crime. We will provide more i...
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) - An investigation is underway in Fayette County after heroin was found in a child's trick-or-treat bag. Oak Hill Police Chief Mike Whisman said it allegedly happened in the Hidden Valley area. He told 59News several hundred children trick-or-treat in this area every Halloween. The child's mother told 59News she was checking her 3-year-old's candy when she found the drugs wrapped in a rubber glove. She immediately called police, and officers with the Oak Hil...
The Latest on a vehicle driving onto a bike path and gunfire near the World Trade Center site and memorial.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a shooting in Huntington Tuesday evening. The shooting was reported at around 7:40 p.m. on the 1600 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington. Dispatchers say that one person was shot, and received unknown injuries. An initial report says that several shots rang out in that area. Huntington Police, Huntington Fire, and Cabell County EMS responded to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more details ...
JACKSON COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) - According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Jackson, Ohio, an inmate has left a work detail in the county. According to the department, the incident took place on A.W. Long Road near Wellston. The man has been identified by deputies as 19-year-old Matthew Cremeans. Cremeans is described as a white male wearing black and white stripped pants and an orange shirt. He is 5'8" tall and weights about 180 pounds. He has blonde hair and b...
U.S. Border Patrol agents have told West Virginia State Police that South Central Regional Jail escapee Todd Boyes was captured around 4 a.m. EDT Sunday after trying to cross the Rio Grande into Mexico at Laredo, Texas.
West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Two women and their boyfriends were arrested in Morgantown after allegedly lying to police about a 15-year-old girl's whereabouts.
Over 40 million U.S. households have a smart TV. One reason that they are so popular with consumers? They have so many options on them now. From streaming services to apps. But did you know those same options also make them popular with hackers? This leaves many to ask, am I watching my TV or is it watching me? Jessica Miller and her family enjoy watching their new smart TV but because she has a seven year-old, she took some steps to make sure it was safe for him. “My concern ...
Police are asking people to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly after a substance found in a child’s candy has tested positive for meth.
Yes, the Food and Drug Administration is warning people 40 and older about eating too much black licorice.
Investigators say a couple punished their three young children by forcing one to brush her teeth with cat feces, using a shock collar as punishment and beating them with a thorny switch.
Police in Ohio say a man charged with fatally stabbing and shooting a popular middle school teacher was engaged to her daughter.
