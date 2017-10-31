Spy On Me TV: Are You Watching the TV, or is the TV Watching You?

Over 40 million U.S. households have a smart TV. One reason that they are so popular with consumers? They have so many options on them now. From streaming services to apps. But did you know those same options also make them popular with hackers? This leaves many to ask, am I watching my TV or is it watching me? Jessica Miller and her family enjoy watching their new smart TV but because she has a seven year-old, she took some steps to make sure it was safe for him. “My concern ...
Who doesn't love a good ghost story this time of the year? Especially when it involves a local landmark. We're taking you inside a historic Kentucky theater, where the performances aren't just limited to the characters on stage. "It would be interesting to see if someone meant harm to the theater in someway how he would act toward that person," said Tyson Compton, former marketing director of Paramount Theater. He is talking about a local legend, simply known as Paramount ...
SAN DIEGO, CA (WOWK) - Beautiful blue skies adorned the 784 foot long ship which was christened Saturday; the ship named for West Virginia native son and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams. The USNS Hershel "Woody" Williams, built for the Navy by General Dynamics NASSCO, was officially recognized in the time-honored tradition with a ceremony attended by a who's who of the Navy, Marines and four fellow Medal of Honor recipients. Willia...
For most of his life, Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams has shown gratitude to two people he didn't even know. "And I have said many, many, many times, I wore this medal on behalf of them," said the Iwo Jima survivor and West Virginia native. It was February 23rd, 1945 - the same day the iconic, patriotic image of Marines raising the American flag at Iwo Jima was captured, American forces were getting slaughtered after failing to clear through fierce Ja...
Woody Williams is true living history with an incredible story. Sitting in his favorite chair at his home in Ona, Williams reads out load some of the recent pack of letters sent to him by school children he recently visited. "I promise to be a true American and I will vote and I will not break a single law," a laughing Williams read. "Isn't that wonderful."
West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Law enforcement is searching for an ambulance that was hijacked in Kanawha County Tuesday night. The incident took place around 9:15 p.m. near the 96 mile marker of I-77 southbound in Kanawha County. Dispatchers say that the patient in an ambulance hijacked the ambulance. One crew member of the ambulance has been accounted for. The other crew member is still in the ambulance. It is not exactly clear where the ambulance is headed to right now, but t...
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) - An investigation is underway in Fayette County after heroin was found in a child's trick-or-treat bag. Oak Hill Police Chief Mike Whisman said it allegedly happened in the Hidden Valley area. He told 59News several hundred children trick-or-treat in this area every Halloween. The child's mother told 59News she was checking her 3-year-old's candy when she found the drugs wrapped in a rubber glove. She immediately called police, and officers with the Oak Hil...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A young child was shot by a BB gun in Charleston Tuesday night. According to dispatchers, the shooting took place on the 200 block of Bradford Street at around 8:45 p.m. Dispatchers say that the victim is a young child. She received minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. There is no word on suspects at this time, other than that the suspect shot the girl from a moving vehicle. Charleston Police is investigating the crime. We will provide more i...
Two women and their boyfriends were arrested in Morgantown after allegedly lying to police about a 15-year-old girl's whereabouts.
Over 40 million U.S. households have a smart TV. One reason that they are so popular with consumers? They have so many options on them now. From streaming services to apps. But did you know those same options also make them popular with hackers? This leaves many to ask, am I watching my TV or is it watching me? Jessica Miller and her family enjoy watching their new smart TV but because she has a seven year-old, she took some steps to make sure it was safe for him. “My concern ...
Police are asking people to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly after a substance found in a child’s candy has tested positive for meth.
Yes, the Food and Drug Administration is warning people 40 and older about eating too much black licorice.
Investigators say a couple punished their three young children by forcing one to brush her teeth with cat feces, using a shock collar as punishment and beating them with a thorny switch.
Police in Ohio say a man charged with fatally stabbing and shooting a popular middle school teacher was engaged to her daughter.
