Young Girl Shot by BB Gun in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A young child was shot by a BB gun in Charleston Tuesday night.

According to dispatchers, the shooting took place on the 200 block of Bradford Street at around 8:45 p.m.

Dispatchers say that the victim is a young child. She received minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

There is no word on suspects at this time, other than that the suspect shot the girl from a moving vehicle.

Charleston Police is investigating the crime. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.