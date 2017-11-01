Person stabbed in Huntington overnight

According to Cabell County Dispatchers, one person has been stabbed overnight along the 1000 block of Madison Avenue.

The call came in shortly before 6:30 this morning.

Were being told the victim was stabbed in the thigh and transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Huntington Police are handling the investigation. No names are being release at this time and no arrests have been made.

Stay with 13 News as we get more information on this development story.