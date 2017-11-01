Police discover $40K worth of meth during raid; four arrested

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Four people have been arrested after police conducted a drug raid at a residence near the Birch River area.

According to a release, officers found 9 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, a .22 caliber pistol, cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Police say the meth has a street value of $42,525.

During the raid, police arrested Stacey Singh, Zachary Oneill, Brandy Mclaughlin, and Roberty McDivitt.

They were each charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance.

The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department, Summersville Police Department, and West Virginia State Police are handling the investigation.