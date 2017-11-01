Study: West Virginia roads among nation’s worst

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A recent study looked at the state of America’s road infrastructure and found that roads in West Virginia are among the worst in the nation.

The survey by Wall Street 24/7 ranked West Virginia as number three in their list of “States that are Falling Apart.” Ohio also was in the top 20 for the worst roads, bridges, and highways.

An analysis for U.S. and Global Equity found that West Virginia is 25th in the country when it comes to having roads in poor condition. The state also ranked 14th from the bottom in highway spending as a percentage of total state spending.

West Virginia was 5th in the nation for the number of deficient bridges and 3rd in the nation for dams at high hazard risk.

The estimated cost of repairing infrastructure in in the U.S. is projected to top $2.4 trillion by 2025.

