Police: McDonald’s customer pulls gun after denied McMuffin - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police: McDonald’s customer pulls gun after denied McMuffin

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man angry that he couldn’t get a McMuffin at a Warren McDonald’s restaurant pulled a gun on an employee, police say.

The McDonald’s employee was at the restaurant on Parkman Road when two men came through the drive-thru window around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday. The men were in a black Ford Taurus and appeared to be around 20 years old, the employee told police.

She said the driver pulled a gun out and called her an explicit name when she told them that McMuffins were not being sold at that time. The man then drove away toward Coit Street NW, according to a police report.

Management at McDonald’s were reviewing surveillance video of the incident, according to the report.

