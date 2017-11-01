One dead after accident in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One person has been killed after a fatal crash in Lawrence County, KY.

On November 1st, 2017 at approximately 9:45 am Lawrence County 911 received a call of a motor vehicle accident on Highway 32 in the area of Pearl Lane.

According to a release, Jason Daniels, 34 of Louisa was traveling westbound on Highway 32 in a truck.

Daniels lost control and went of the right side of the roadway striking a concrete culvert head wall before impacting an embankment.

Daniels was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The accident is under investigation by the Lawrence County. Sheriff's Office with Sgt Chuck Jackson being the investigating officer. Assisting at the scene was the Louisa Fire Dept, Netcare Ambulance, Kentucky State Police and the Lawrence County Coroner's Office.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Officials with Lawrence County EMS tell 13 News that one person has died following a vehicle accident this morning.

The accident occurred along KY 32, near US 23 in Louisa at roughly 9:30 A.M.

Crews had the road was shut down while they cleared the scene, but it has since been reopened.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.

