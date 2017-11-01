Police: Boy fatally stabs himself with kitchen knife as mom beats, chokes him

Kentucky police say a 3-year-old trick-or-treater is recovering after being hit by an alleged drunken driver.
Kentucky police say a 3-year-old trick-or-treater is recovering after being hit by an alleged drunken driver.
Police say a 10-year-old boy fatally stabbed himself while his mother was beating and choking him.
Police say a 10-year-old boy fatally stabbed himself while his mother was beating and choking him.
A West Virginia man is facing a sexual assault charge after he allegedly had sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl.
A West Virginia man is facing a sexual assault charge after he allegedly had sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl.
Stay with 13 News as we get more information on this development story.
Stay with 13 News as we get more information on this development story.
Former home confinement officer Jacques Vance is sentenced to jail time after accepting bribes from an offender. The revelations shocked and disappointed the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department. "You let all of us down, you let the system down. You in effect corrupted our system," Judge Charles King said in court Tuesday. Harsh words from Judge King as he sentenced Jacques Vance to 1-10 years behind bars.
Former home confinement officer Jacques Vance is sentenced to jail time after accepting bribes from an offender. The revelations shocked and disappointed the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department. "You let all of us down, you let the system down. You in effect corrupted our system," Judge Charles King said in court Tuesday. Harsh words from Judge King as he sentenced Jacques Vance to 1-10 years behind bars.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A San Antonio-area couple punished their young children by forcing one to eat and brush her teeth with cat feces, shocking the same child with a dog’s training collar and beating them all with a thorny switch, according to arrest warrants provided by the Bexar County sheriff’s office. James Howard Chalkley, 32, was charged Monday with one count of injury to a child and his 22-year-old wife, Cheyanne, was charged with two counts of injury to a chil...
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A San Antonio-area couple punished their young children by forcing one to eat and brush her teeth with cat feces, shocking the same child with a dog’s training collar and beating them all with a thorny switch, according to arrest warrants provided by the Bexar County sheriff’s office. James Howard Chalkley, 32, was charged Monday with one count of injury to a child and his 22-year-old wife, Cheyanne, was charged with two counts of injury to a chil...
Police in Ohio say a man charged with fatally stabbing and shooting a popular middle school teacher was engaged to her daughter.
Police in Ohio say a man charged with fatally stabbing and shooting a popular middle school teacher was engaged to her daughter.
Authorities say $400,000 worth of meth has been seized and three people arrested after a two-month investigation in Kentucky.
Authorities say $400,000 worth of meth has been seized and three people arrested after a two-month investigation in Kentucky.
West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.
West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
A man has been charged with robbery after he allegedly attacked medics and hijacked an ambulance in Kanawha County last night.
A man has been charged with robbery after he allegedly attacked medics and hijacked an ambulance in Kanawha County last night.
Taco Bell is giving away one free Doritos Locos Taco per person today.
Taco Bell is giving away one free Doritos Locos Taco per person today.
A West Virginia man is facing a sexual assault charge after he allegedly had sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl.
A West Virginia man is facing a sexual assault charge after he allegedly had sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl.
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) - An investigation is underway in Fayette County after heroin was found in a child's trick-or-treat bag. Oak Hill Police Chief Mike Whisman said it allegedly happened in the Hidden Valley area. He told 59News several hundred children trick-or-treat in this area every Halloween. The child's mother told 59News she was checking her 3-year-old's candy when she found the drugs wrapped in a rubber glove. She immediately called police, and officers with the Oak Hil...
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) - An investigation is underway in Fayette County after heroin was found in a child's trick-or-treat bag. Oak Hill Police Chief Mike Whisman said it allegedly happened in the Hidden Valley area. He told 59News several hundred children trick-or-treat in this area every Halloween. The child's mother told 59News she was checking her 3-year-old's candy when she found the drugs wrapped in a rubber glove. She immediately called police, and officers with the Oak Hil...
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
Police say a 10-year-old boy fatally stabbed himself while his mother was beating and choking him.
Police say a 10-year-old boy fatally stabbed himself while his mother was beating and choking him.
Two women and their boyfriends were arrested in Morgantown after allegedly lying to police about a 15-year-old girl's whereabouts.
Two women and their boyfriends were arrested in Morgantown after allegedly lying to police about a 15-year-old girl's whereabouts.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A young child was shot by a BB gun in Charleston Tuesday night. According to dispatchers, the shooting took place on the 200 block of Bradford Street at around 8:45 p.m. Dispatchers say that the victim is a young child. She received minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. There is no word on suspects at this time, other than that the suspect shot the girl from a moving vehicle. Charleston Police is investigating the crime. We will provide more i...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A young child was shot by a BB gun in Charleston Tuesday night. According to dispatchers, the shooting took place on the 200 block of Bradford Street at around 8:45 p.m. Dispatchers say that the victim is a young child. She received minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. There is no word on suspects at this time, other than that the suspect shot the girl from a moving vehicle. Charleston Police is investigating the crime. We will provide more i...
Over 40 million U.S. households have a smart TV. One reason that they are so popular with consumers? They have so many options on them now. From streaming services to apps. But did you know those same options also make them popular with hackers? This leaves many to ask, am I watching my TV or is it watching me? Jessica Miller and her family enjoy watching their new smart TV but because she has a seven year-old, she took some steps to make sure it was safe for him. “My concern ...
Over 40 million U.S. households have a smart TV. One reason that they are so popular with consumers? They have so many options on them now. From streaming services to apps. But did you know those same options also make them popular with hackers? This leaves many to ask, am I watching my TV or is it watching me? Jessica Miller and her family enjoy watching their new smart TV but because she has a seven year-old, she took some steps to make sure it was safe for him. “My concern ...
Police are asking people to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly after a substance found in a child’s candy has tested positive for meth.
Police are asking people to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly after a substance found in a child’s candy has tested positive for meth.