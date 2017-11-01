Down syndrome abortion bill passes Ohio House - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Down syndrome abortion bill passes Ohio House

Posted:

COLUMBUS (AP/WCMH) – The Ohio House has passed a bill banning abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.

The bill was passed by a vote of 63-30 Wednesday afternoon.

The bill being would subject doctors who perform abortions in such cases to criminal penalties and the potential loss of their medical licenses.

Also Wednesday, House hearings begin again on the so-called Heartbeat Bill that would ban abortions at the first detectable fetal heartbeat.

Advocates want the bill to spark a legal challenge to Roe v. Wade, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion.

The second bill’s proponents describe terminating pregnancies in such cases as a form of discrimination stemming from misinformation and society’s growing perfectionism.

Abortion rights groups say it’s part of a steady effort in Ohio to limit legal abortions.

