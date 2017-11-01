Police: Mom tied boy to minivan’s roof to hold down plastic pool - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police: Mom tied boy to minivan’s roof to hold down plastic pool

Posted: Updated:

SAUKVILLE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman is facing charges after her 9-year-old son was tied to the roof of their minivan to help hold down a plastic pool.

Prosecutors allege 28-year-old Amber Schmunk had her son hold down the molded pool they’d just purchased because it wouldn’t fit inside the van. WISN-TV reports a witness called police after seeing the incident on Sept. 9 in Saukville, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Milwaukee.

Police documents allege Schmunk told an officer she thought it was OK because her father allowed her to do similar things when she was young.

Schmunk is charged with recklessly endangering safety, which is a felony. She’s due in Ozaukee County Circuit Court on Nov. 11.

Court records don’t list an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Parkersburg Warehouse Fire Is Out

    Parkersburg Warehouse Fire Is Out

    Sunday, October 29 2017 12:43 PM EDT2017-10-29 16:43:14 GMT
    Courtesy: Wood County 911Courtesy: Wood County 911

    West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.

    West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.

  • 5 Arrested Following Several Crimes in Kanawha County

    5 Arrested Following Several Crimes in Kanawha County

    Friday, October 27 2017 5:07 PM EDT2017-10-27 21:07:25 GMT

    ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area.  While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point.  Deput...

    ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area.  While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point.  Deput...

  • Destination Adventure Slideshow

    Destination Adventure Slideshow

    Here are some photos from Clay Abney's many adventures.
    Here are some photos from Clay Abney's many adventures.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man Charged with Robbery After Ambulance Hijacking

    Man Charged with Robbery After Ambulance Hijacking

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 10:56 AM EDT2017-11-01 14:56:48 GMT

    A man has been charged with robbery after he allegedly attacked medics and hijacked an ambulance in Kanawha County last night.

    A man has been charged with robbery after he allegedly attacked medics and hijacked an ambulance in Kanawha County last night.

  • Taco Bell giving away free tacos today for stolen base in World Series

    Taco Bell giving away free tacos today for stolen base in World Series

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 9:19 AM EDT2017-11-01 13:19:36 GMT

    Taco Bell is giving away one free Doritos Locos Taco per person today.

    Taco Bell is giving away one free Doritos Locos Taco per person today.

  • West Virginia man arrested for third degree sexual assault

    West Virginia man arrested for third degree sexual assault

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 11:35 AM EDT2017-11-01 15:35:21 GMT

    A West Virginia man is facing a sexual assault charge after he allegedly had sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl. 

    A West Virginia man is facing a sexual assault charge after he allegedly had sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.