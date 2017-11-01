Man Missing from Kanawha County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man Missing from Kanawha County

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A man is missing from Kanawha County according to police.

James Brogan was last seen on Friday, October 28th in the Spring Street area of St. Albans.

Brogan previously made threats to harm himself and is subject to a Mental Hygiene Petition. 

He may currently be in the South Charleston area.

Brogan is 5'11" tall, 160 pounds, and last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue pullover.

Anyone with information as to whereabouts of Brogan is asked to contract Patrolman M.W. Fisher with the St. Albans Police Department at 304-727-2251 or MFisher@SaintAlbansPolice.com.

