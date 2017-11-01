WV Education Summit Seeks to Improve Business, Jobs Climate

Innovation may be one of the keys to transforming West Virginia's economy. That was one of the themes at the annual Education Summit. It brought business and government leaders together with educators, to pinpoint job skill sets that are needed.

"We need the people that are ready to work. We need the ones that come out and they're ready to problem solve; they're ready to ready to work with each other, and I think we have that here in West Virginia," said Matt Oliver, Toyota of West Virginia.

The conference also emphasized human relations skills like teamwork and creativity. And promoted learning high-tech skills in every industry including agriculture.

"There's actually a lot from like using tractors and computers and buying everything. A lot of it is on computers now," said Selena Jenkins, a University High School Student.

The goal is to get current West Virginia companies to expand here, and bringing in new companies from out of state. It's a climate many in the legislature are trying to foster.

"Any time that you have a company that wants to come in and invest in our community, and resources here, we have to ensure that we have the folks that are able to fill those roles. We have people that are willing to work, but we need to educate them," said Del. Moore Capito, (R) Kanawha.

Students say that could stop so many graduates from leaving the Mountain State for jobs elsewhere.

"First of all I think it would be foolish for us to deny that there hadn't been a talent brain drain. But the one thing we need to do is to reverse that trend," said Blake Humphrey, WVU Student Body President.

"The bottom line of a conference like this - improving relationships between business, education and government with the overall goal of improving the West Virginia economy," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.