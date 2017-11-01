Train Collides With Car In Eastern Kanawha County

Metro Dispatch tells 13 News that a train has collided with a car in eastern Kanawha County. The crash happened at the Coalburg train crossing near Cabin Creek. No injuries occurred, but both lanes of route 61 are currently closed. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A man is missing from Kanawha County according to police. James Brogan was last seen on Friday, October 28th in the Spring Street area of St. Albans. Brogan previously made threats to harm himself and is subject to a Mental Hygiene Petition. He may currently be in the South Charleston area. Brogan is 5'11" tall, 160 pounds, and last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue pullover. Anyone with information as to whereabouts of Brogan is...