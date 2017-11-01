Train Collides With Car In Eastern Kanawha County

Metro Dispatch tells 13 News that a train has collided with a car in eastern Kanawha County. The crash happened at the Coalburg train crossing near Cabin Creek. No injuries occurred, but both lanes of route 61 are currently closed. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Officials with Lawrence County EMS tell 13 News that one person has died following a vehicle accident this morning. The accident occurred along KY 32, near US 23 in Louisa at roughly 9:30 A.M. Crews had the road was shut down while they cleared the scene, but it has since been reopened. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
A man has been charged with robbery after he allegedly attacked medics and hijacked an ambulance in Kanawha County last night.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A young child was shot by a BB gun in Charleston Tuesday night. According to dispatchers, the shooting took place on the 200 block of Bradford Street at around 8:45 p.m. Dispatchers say that the victim is a young child. She received minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. There is no word on suspects at this time, other than that the suspect shot the girl from a moving vehicle. Charleston Police is investigating the crime. We will provide more i...
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) - An investigation is underway in Fayette County after heroin was found in a child's trick-or-treat bag. Oak Hill Police Chief Mike Whisman said it allegedly happened in the Hidden Valley area. He told 59News several hundred children trick-or-treat in this area every Halloween. The child's mother told 59News she was checking her 3-year-old's candy when she found the drugs wrapped in a rubber glove. She immediately called police, and officers with the Oak Hil...
The Latest on a vehicle driving onto a bike path and gunfire near the World Trade Center site and memorial.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a shooting in Huntington Tuesday evening. The shooting was reported at around 7:40 p.m. on the 1600 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington. Dispatchers say that one person was shot, and received unknown injuries. An initial report says that several shots rang out in that area. Huntington Police, Huntington Fire, and Cabell County EMS responded to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more details ...
JACKSON COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) - According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Jackson, Ohio, an inmate has left a work detail in the county. According to the department, the incident took place on A.W. Long Road near Wellston. The man has been identified by deputies as 19-year-old Matthew Cremeans. Cremeans is described as a white male wearing black and white stripped pants and an orange shirt. He is 5'8" tall and weights about 180 pounds. He has blonde hair and b...
West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
A West Virginia man is facing a sexual assault charge after he allegedly had sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl.
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police are responding to the Walmart on Grant Street south of 102nd Avenue. They say there has been a shooting with multiple injuries. Details about those victims are not known at this point. The shooting happened at the Walmart at 9900 Grant Street. Police have closed the roads surrounding the store and are asking the public to avoid the area. Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away f...
Police say a 10-year-old boy fatally stabbed himself while his mother was beating and choking him.
A woman is facing charges after her 9-year-old son was tied to the roof of their minivan to help hold down a plastic pool.
A man has been charged with robbery after he allegedly attacked medics and hijacked an ambulance in Kanawha County last night.
Police are asking people to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly after a substance found in a child’s candy has tested positive for meth.
