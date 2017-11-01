Train Collides With Car In Eastern Kanawha County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Train Collides With Car In Eastern Kanawha County

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Metro Dispatch tells 13 News that a train has collided with a car in eastern Kanawha County.

The crash happened at the Coalburg train crossing near Cabin Creek.

No injuries occurred. Route 61 at that location was closed but has since reopened.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

