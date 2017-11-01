Hershey’s goes for gold with first new bar since ’95

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police are responding to the Walmart on Grant Street south of 102nd Avenue. They say there has been a shooting with multiple injuries. Details about those victims are not known at this point. The shooting happened at the Walmart at 9900 Grant Street. Police have closed the roads surrounding the store and are asking the public to avoid the area. Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away f...
A recent study looked at the state of America’s road infrastructure and found that roads in West Virginia are among the worst in the nation.
Taco Bell is giving away one free Doritos Locos Taco per person today.
One costume is causing some controversy, despite it being a popular Disney character. Some believe if you don’t have a Polynesian decent, it’s culturally wrong to dress as Disney’s Moana for Halloween.
Who doesn't love a good ghost story this time of the year? Especially when it involves a local landmark. We're taking you inside a historic Kentucky theater, where the performances aren't just limited to the characters on stage. "It would be interesting to see if someone meant harm to the theater in someway how he would act toward that person," said Tyson Compton, former marketing director of Paramount Theater. He is talking about a local legend, simply known as Paramount ...
Daylight Saving Time will end on Sunday, November 5, at 2:00 a.m. in the Mountain State!
West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
A West Virginia man is facing a sexual assault charge after he allegedly had sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl.
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police are responding to the Walmart on Grant Street south of 102nd Avenue. They say there has been a shooting with multiple injuries. Details about those victims are not known at this point. The shooting happened at the Walmart at 9900 Grant Street. Police have closed the roads surrounding the store and are asking the public to avoid the area. Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away f...
Police say a 10-year-old boy fatally stabbed himself while his mother was beating and choking him.
A woman is facing charges after her 9-year-old son was tied to the roof of their minivan to help hold down a plastic pool.
A man has been charged with robbery after he allegedly attacked medics and hijacked an ambulance in Kanawha County last night.
Police are asking people to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly after a substance found in a child’s candy has tested positive for meth.
