2 Dead, 1 Injured in Walmart Shooting in Colorado - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

2 Dead, 1 Injured in Walmart Shooting in Colorado

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police are responding to the Walmart on Grant Street south of 102nd Avenue.

Thornton police say two men have been confirmed dead and a female rushed to the hospital after a shooting at the Walmart on Grant Street south of 102nd Avenue.

The shooting happened at the Walmart at 9900 Grant Street.

Police have closed the roads surrounding the store and are asking the public to avoid the area.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • 2 Dead, 1 Injured in Walmart Shooting in Colorado

    2 Dead, 1 Injured in Walmart Shooting in Colorado

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-11-02 02:19:21 GMT

    THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police are responding to the Walmart on Grant Street south of 102nd Avenue. They say there has been a shooting with multiple injuries. Details about those victims are not known at this point. The shooting happened at the Walmart at 9900 Grant Street. Police have closed the roads surrounding the store and are asking the public to avoid the area. Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away f...

    THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police are responding to the Walmart on Grant Street south of 102nd Avenue. They say there has been a shooting with multiple injuries. Details about those victims are not known at this point. The shooting happened at the Walmart at 9900 Grant Street. Police have closed the roads surrounding the store and are asking the public to avoid the area. Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away f...

  • Ohio House passes bill to require photos on food stamp cards

    Ohio House passes bill to require photos on food stamp cards

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-11-02 01:49:11 GMT
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Ohio House of Representatives has passed a bill to require photo identification on food stamp cards. House Bill 50 requires SNAP EBT cards to have a color photograph of at least one member of the household to whom the card is issued. It also requires the cards to have list a website and phone number where suspected fraud can be reported. There are some exceptions to the proposed law. The requirements will not apply to adult household members who : Age ...
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Ohio House of Representatives has passed a bill to require photo identification on food stamp cards. House Bill 50 requires SNAP EBT cards to have a color photograph of at least one member of the household to whom the card is issued. It also requires the cards to have list a website and phone number where suspected fraud can be reported. There are some exceptions to the proposed law. The requirements will not apply to adult household members who : Age ...

  • Non-smokers get 6 extra days off to make up for smoke breaks

    Non-smokers get 6 extra days off to make up for smoke breaks

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 8:49 PM EDT2017-11-02 00:49:40 GMT
    (WFLA) — A Japanese company is giving its non-smoking employees extra paid as compensation for their co-workers’ cigarette breaks, according to The Telegraph. Tokyo-based marketing firm Piala Inc. is giving the non-smoking staff six extra days off after they complained they were working more than staff who took cigarette breaks. Before the change, resentment among the non-smokers grew because their office is on the 29 floor and the smoking section is in the bas...
    (WFLA) — A Japanese company is giving its non-smoking employees extra paid as compensation for their co-workers’ cigarette breaks, according to The Telegraph. Tokyo-based marketing firm Piala Inc. is giving the non-smoking staff six extra days off after they complained they were working more than staff who took cigarette breaks. Before the change, resentment among the non-smokers grew because their office is on the 29 floor and the smoking section is in the bas...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Parkersburg Warehouse Fire Is Out

    Parkersburg Warehouse Fire Is Out

    Sunday, October 29 2017 12:43 PM EDT2017-10-29 16:43:14 GMT
    Courtesy: Wood County 911Courtesy: Wood County 911

    West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.

    West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.

  • 5 Arrested Following Several Crimes in Kanawha County

    5 Arrested Following Several Crimes in Kanawha County

    Friday, October 27 2017 5:07 PM EDT2017-10-27 21:07:25 GMT

    ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area.  While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point.  Deput...

    ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area.  While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point.  Deput...

  • Destination Adventure Slideshow

    Destination Adventure Slideshow

    Here are some photos from Clay Abney's many adventures.
    Here are some photos from Clay Abney's many adventures.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man Missing from Kanawha County

    Man Missing from Kanawha County

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 5:43 PM EDT2017-11-01 21:43:33 GMT
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A man is missing from Kanawha County according to police. James Brogan was last seen on Friday, October 28th in the Spring Street area of St. Albans. Brogan previously made threats to harm himself and is subject to a Mental Hygiene Petition.  He may currently be in the South Charleston area. Brogan is 5'11" tall, 160 pounds, and last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue pullover. Anyone with information as to whereabouts of Brogan is...
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A man is missing from Kanawha County according to police. James Brogan was last seen on Friday, October 28th in the Spring Street area of St. Albans. Brogan previously made threats to harm himself and is subject to a Mental Hygiene Petition.  He may currently be in the South Charleston area. Brogan is 5'11" tall, 160 pounds, and last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue pullover. Anyone with information as to whereabouts of Brogan is...

  • Non-smokers get 6 extra days off to make up for smoke breaks

    Non-smokers get 6 extra days off to make up for smoke breaks

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 8:49 PM EDT2017-11-02 00:49:40 GMT
    (WFLA) — A Japanese company is giving its non-smoking employees extra paid as compensation for their co-workers’ cigarette breaks, according to The Telegraph. Tokyo-based marketing firm Piala Inc. is giving the non-smoking staff six extra days off after they complained they were working more than staff who took cigarette breaks. Before the change, resentment among the non-smokers grew because their office is on the 29 floor and the smoking section is in the bas...
    (WFLA) — A Japanese company is giving its non-smoking employees extra paid as compensation for their co-workers’ cigarette breaks, according to The Telegraph. Tokyo-based marketing firm Piala Inc. is giving the non-smoking staff six extra days off after they complained they were working more than staff who took cigarette breaks. Before the change, resentment among the non-smokers grew because their office is on the 29 floor and the smoking section is in the bas...

  • West Virginia man arrested for third degree sexual assault

    West Virginia man arrested for third degree sexual assault

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 11:35 AM EDT2017-11-01 15:35:21 GMT

    A West Virginia man is facing a sexual assault charge after he allegedly had sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl. 

    A West Virginia man is facing a sexual assault charge after he allegedly had sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.