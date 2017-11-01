More News More>>

2 Dead, 1 Injured in Walmart Shooting in Colorado THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police are responding to the Walmart on Grant Street south of 102nd Avenue. They say there has been a shooting with multiple injuries. Details about those victims are not known at this point. The shooting happened at the Walmart at 9900 Grant Street. Police have closed the roads surrounding the store and are asking the public to avoid the area. Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away f...

Ohio House passes bill to require photos on food stamp cards COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Ohio House of Representatives has passed a bill to require photo identification on food stamp cards. House Bill 50 requires SNAP EBT cards to have a color photograph of at least one member of the household to whom the card is issued. It also requires the cards to have list a website and phone number where suspected fraud can be reported. There are some exceptions to the proposed law. The requirements will not apply to adult household members who : Age ...

Non-smokers get 6 extra days off to make up for smoke breaks (WFLA) — A Japanese company is giving its non-smoking employees extra paid as compensation for their co-workers' cigarette breaks, according to The Telegraph. Tokyo-based marketing firm Piala Inc. is giving the non-smoking staff six extra days off after they complained they were working more than staff who took cigarette breaks. Before the change, resentment among the non-smokers grew because their office is on the 29 floor and the smoking section is in the bas...

Hershey's goes for gold with first new bar since '95 HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The iconic Hershey bar has a new flavor. To celebrate its sponsorship of Team USA in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, the candy company on Wednesday unveiled Hershey's Gold. The bar is made with caramelized creme and has bits of peanuts and pretzels. Hershey's says Gold is its third bar flavor since introducing its milk chocolate bars in 1900. Special Dark chocolate was introduced in 1939 and Hershey's Cookies 'n Creme bars came out...

Study: West Virginia roads among nation's worst A recent study looked at the state of America's road infrastructure and found that roads in West Virginia are among the worst in the nation.

The Haunting Tale of Paramount Joe Who doesn't love a good ghost story this time of the year? Especially when it involves a local landmark. We're taking you inside a historic Kentucky theater, where the performances aren't just limited to the characters on stage. "It would be interesting to see if someone meant harm to the theater in someway how he would act toward that person," said Tyson Compton, former marketing director of Paramount Theater. He is talking about a local legend, simply known as Paramount ...