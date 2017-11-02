Law enforcement executing major search warrants in Charleston

Kanawha County Sheriff, Charleston Police and other agencies worked together Thursday morning before sunrise to execute search warrants near Ruffner Avenue and Dixie Street on Charleston's east end. The area is located east of the Plaza East shopping center.

SWAT teams were in place as they used "flash bang" grenades to distract and disorient the intended targets. People in the area made phone calls to 911 when the flash and loud noises were seen and heard sometime around 6:15AM. "Flash bang" grenades are typically used during dangerous encounters with suspects.

Brian Humphreys, spokesman for the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, says that there is no danger to residents in the area at this time and it's not an active crime scene, but warrants were served with more information to follow soon.

Our crews on the scene have reported a very heavy police presence from multiple agencies. A helicopter has been hovering overhead using its spotlight through the early morning.