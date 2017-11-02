Law enforcement executing major search warrants in Charleston

A mom says her daughter found a blade in her Halloween candy.
Phone calls were made to 911 when the flash and loud noises were seen and heard.
Kentucky police say a 3-year-old trick-or-treater is recovering after being hit by an alleged drunken driver.
Police say a 10-year-old boy fatally stabbed himself while his mother was beating and choking him.
A West Virginia man is facing a sexual assault charge after he allegedly had sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl.
Stay with 13 News as we get more information on this development story.
Former home confinement officer Jacques Vance is sentenced to jail time after accepting bribes from an offender. The revelations shocked and disappointed the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department. "You let all of us down, you let the system down. You in effect corrupted our system," Judge Charles King said in court Tuesday. Harsh words from Judge King as he sentenced Jacques Vance to 1-10 years behind bars.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A San Antonio-area couple punished their young children by forcing one to eat and brush her teeth with cat feces, shocking the same child with a dog’s training collar and beating them all with a thorny switch, according to arrest warrants provided by the Bexar County sheriff’s office. James Howard Chalkley, 32, was charged Monday with one count of injury to a child and his 22-year-old wife, Cheyanne, was charged with two counts of injury to a chil...
Police in Ohio say a man charged with fatally stabbing and shooting a popular middle school teacher was engaged to her daughter.
West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
A West Virginia man is facing a sexual assault charge after he allegedly had sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl.
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police are responding to the Walmart on Grant Street south of 102nd Avenue. They say there has been a shooting with multiple injuries. Details about those victims are not known at this point. The shooting happened at the Walmart at 9900 Grant Street. Police have closed the roads surrounding the store and are asking the public to avoid the area. Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away f...
Police say a 10-year-old boy fatally stabbed himself while his mother was beating and choking him.
A woman is facing charges after her 9-year-old son was tied to the roof of their minivan to help hold down a plastic pool.
A man has been charged with robbery after he allegedly attacked medics and hijacked an ambulance in Kanawha County last night.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
Metro Dispatch tells 13 News that a train has collided with a car in eastern Kanawha County. The crash happened at the Coalburg train crossing near Cabin Creek. No injuries occurred, but both lanes of route 61 are currently closed. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
