Police Investigate Body Found in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Gallia County Sheriff's Office say that they are investigating a death that occurred last night in Morgan Township.

It happened around 8:30 P.M.

According to a release, crews responded to a disturbance call at a residence near Morgan Lane.

Police at the scene discovered several people along with a deceased male.

Sheriff Matt Champlin says that the body was identified as Cecil D. Yost Jr., 43, of Bidwell.

The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation with assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation.

