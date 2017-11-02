Pedestrian Identified in Fatal Cabell County Accident

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The identity of the woman killed after being struck by a vehicle in Culloden last night has been released.

According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, Angela Swartz, 45, of Culloden, was identified as the victim.

It happened just after 9:30 P.M.

He says that Swartz was struck by a vehicle after walking in the road.

She later succumbed to her injuries.

Sheriff Zerkle says no charges are expected to be filed.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to bring you the latest information.