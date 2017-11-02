Update: Drugs Suspected as a Factor in Crash that Seriously Inju - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Update: Drugs Suspected as a Factor in Crash that Seriously Injured 2 in Ohio

Posted: Updated:
© MGN Online © MGN Online

UPDATE: 11/2/17 @ 2:50 p.m.

GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) - 2 people were seriously injured, and one person received minor injuries in a crash that is suspected was caused by drug impairment.

According to a release, at around 10:45 a.m. Thursday, the Gallipolis Highway Patrol Post received a call of an injury crash with entrapment on State Route 7 near the town of Addison.

The release says that the driver of a pickup truck with two passengers went off the right side of the road, striking a stump, and into a ditch.

Responders arrived on scene and removed the two passengers by mechanical means. 

The two passengers, Shannon Gillenwater, 40, of Gallipolis, and Tesa Schoolcraft, 39, of Bidwell, were flown from the scene by Life Flight to the hospital and were seriously injured.

The driver, Harry McKinney, 60, of Crown City, recieved minor injuries.

State Route 7 was closed due to the crash but has since reopened. 

Gallipolis Fire Department, Gallia and Mason County EMS, and Gallia County ODOT all responded to the scene.

It is suspected that drug impairment contributed to the cause of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. 

ORIGINAL: 11/2/17 @ 11:45 a.m.

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Crews are responding to a vehicle accident on Route 7 north of Gallipolis this morning.

Northbound lanes of Route 7 are closed at this time.

According to Highway Patrol, at least one vehicle was involved and multiple injuries have been reported.

Gallipolis Fire Department and Gallipolis EMS are assisting at the scene.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Police say substance in Fayette County trick-or-treat bag not heroin

    Police say substance in Fayette County trick-or-treat bag not heroin

    Thursday, November 2 2017 4:14 PM EDT2017-11-02 20:14:17 GMT
    Photo courtesy of WVNS-TVPhoto courtesy of WVNS-TV

    Police say that the substance found in a Fayette County child's trick-or-treat bag tested negative for heroin. The test results from the State Police Crime Lab found that it was a derivative of a different drug. 

    Police say that the substance found in a Fayette County child's trick-or-treat bag tested negative for heroin. The test results from the State Police Crime Lab found that it was a derivative of a different drug. 

  • Update: Drugs Suspected as a Factor in Crash that Seriously Injured 2 in Ohio

    Update: Drugs Suspected as a Factor in Crash that Seriously Injured 2 in Ohio

    Thursday, November 2 2017 2:49 PM EDT2017-11-02 18:49:24 GMT
    © MGN Online© MGN Online

    GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Crews are responding to a vehicle accident on Route 7 north of Gallipolis this morning. Northbound lanes of Route 7 are closed at this time. According to Highway Patrol, at least one vehicle was involved and multiple injuries have been reported. Gallipolis Fire Department and Gallipolis EMS are assisting at the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.

    GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Crews are responding to a vehicle accident on Route 7 north of Gallipolis this morning. Northbound lanes of Route 7 are closed at this time. According to Highway Patrol, at least one vehicle was involved and multiple injuries have been reported. Gallipolis Fire Department and Gallipolis EMS are assisting at the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.

  • Pedestrian Identified in Fatal Cabell County Accident

    Pedestrian Identified in Fatal Cabell County Accident

    Thursday, November 2 2017 11:30 AM EDT2017-11-02 15:30:16 GMT
    CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The identity of the woman killed after being struck by a vehicle in Culloden last night has been released.  According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, Angela Swartz, 45, of Culloden, was identified as the victim. It happened just after 9:30 P.M. He says that Swartz was struck by a vehicle after walking in the road. She later succumbed to her injuries. Sheriff Zerkle says no charges are expected to be filed. Stay with 13 News as we conti...
    CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The identity of the woman killed after being struck by a vehicle in Culloden last night has been released.  According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, Angela Swartz, 45, of Culloden, was identified as the victim. It happened just after 9:30 P.M. He says that Swartz was struck by a vehicle after walking in the road. She later succumbed to her injuries. Sheriff Zerkle says no charges are expected to be filed. Stay with 13 News as we conti...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Parkersburg Warehouse Fire Is Out

    Parkersburg Warehouse Fire Is Out

    Sunday, October 29 2017 12:43 PM EDT2017-10-29 16:43:14 GMT
    Courtesy: Wood County 911Courtesy: Wood County 911

    West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.

    West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.

  • 5 Arrested Following Several Crimes in Kanawha County

    5 Arrested Following Several Crimes in Kanawha County

    Friday, October 27 2017 5:07 PM EDT2017-10-27 21:07:25 GMT

    ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area.  While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point.  Deput...

    ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area.  While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point.  Deput...

  • Destination Adventure Slideshow

    Destination Adventure Slideshow

    Here are some photos from Clay Abney's many adventures.
    Here are some photos from Clay Abney's many adventures.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Non-smokers get 6 extra days off to make up for smoke breaks

    Non-smokers get 6 extra days off to make up for smoke breaks

    Thursday, November 2 2017 11:32 AM EDT2017-11-02 15:32:25 GMT

    (WFLA) — A Japanese company is giving its non-smoking employees extra paid as compensation for their co-workers’ cigarette breaks, according to The Telegraph. Tokyo-based marketing firm Piala Inc. is giving the non-smoking staff six extra days off after they complained they were working more than staff who took cigarette breaks. Before the change, resentment among the non-smokers grew because their office is on the 29 floor and the smoking section is in the bas...

    (WFLA) — A Japanese company is giving its non-smoking employees extra paid as compensation for their co-workers’ cigarette breaks, according to The Telegraph. Tokyo-based marketing firm Piala Inc. is giving the non-smoking staff six extra days off after they complained they were working more than staff who took cigarette breaks. Before the change, resentment among the non-smokers grew because their office is on the 29 floor and the smoking section is in the bas...

  • Law enforcement executing major search warrants in Charleston

    Law enforcement executing major search warrants in Charleston

    Thursday, November 2 2017 7:53 AM EDT2017-11-02 11:53:14 GMT

    Phone calls were made to 911 when the flash and loud noises were seen and heard.

    Phone calls were made to 911 when the flash and loud noises were seen and heard.

  • Man Missing from Kanawha County

    Man Missing from Kanawha County

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 5:43 PM EDT2017-11-01 21:43:33 GMT
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A man is missing from Kanawha County according to police. James Brogan was last seen on Friday, October 28th in the Spring Street area of St. Albans. Brogan previously made threats to harm himself and is subject to a Mental Hygiene Petition.  He may currently be in the South Charleston area. Brogan is 5'11" tall, 160 pounds, and last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue pullover. Anyone with information as to whereabouts of Brogan is...
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A man is missing from Kanawha County according to police. James Brogan was last seen on Friday, October 28th in the Spring Street area of St. Albans. Brogan previously made threats to harm himself and is subject to a Mental Hygiene Petition.  He may currently be in the South Charleston area. Brogan is 5'11" tall, 160 pounds, and last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue pullover. Anyone with information as to whereabouts of Brogan is...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.