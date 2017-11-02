Update: Drugs Suspected as a Factor in Crash that Seriously Injured 2 in Ohio

Police say that the substance found in a Fayette County child's trick-or-treat bag tested negative for heroin. The test results from the State Police Crime Lab found that it was a derivative of a different drug.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Crews are responding to a vehicle accident on Route 7 north of Gallipolis this morning. Northbound lanes of Route 7 are closed at this time. According to Highway Patrol, at least one vehicle was involved and multiple injuries have been reported. Gallipolis Fire Department and Gallipolis EMS are assisting at the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
Metro Dispatch tells 13 News that a train has collided with a car in eastern Kanawha County. The crash happened at the Coalburg train crossing near Cabin Creek. No injuries occurred, but both lanes of route 61 are currently closed. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Officials with Lawrence County EMS tell 13 News that one person has died following a vehicle accident this morning. The accident occurred along KY 32, near US 23 in Louisa at roughly 9:30 A.M. Crews had the road was shut down while they cleared the scene, but it has since been reopened. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
A man has been charged with robbery after he allegedly attacked medics and hijacked an ambulance in Kanawha County last night.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A young child was shot by a BB gun in Charleston Tuesday night. According to dispatchers, the shooting took place on the 200 block of Bradford Street at around 8:45 p.m. Dispatchers say that the victim is a young child. She received minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. There is no word on suspects at this time, other than that the suspect shot the girl from a moving vehicle. Charleston Police is investigating the crime. We will provide more i...
The Latest on a vehicle driving onto a bike path and gunfire near the World Trade Center site and memorial.
A man has been charged with robbery after he allegedly attacked medics and hijacked an ambulance in Kanawha County Tuesday night.
West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
(WFLA) — A Japanese company is giving its non-smoking employees extra paid as compensation for their co-workers’ cigarette breaks, according to The Telegraph. Tokyo-based marketing firm Piala Inc. is giving the non-smoking staff six extra days off after they complained they were working more than staff who took cigarette breaks. Before the change, resentment among the non-smokers grew because their office is on the 29 floor and the smoking section is in the bas...
Phone calls were made to 911 when the flash and loud noises were seen and heard.
A West Virginia man is facing a sexual assault charge after he allegedly had sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl.
A mom says her daughter found a blade in her Halloween candy.
Police say a 10-year-old boy fatally stabbed himself while his mother was beating and choking him.
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police are responding to the Walmart on Grant Street south of 102nd Avenue. They say there has been a shooting with multiple injuries. Details about those victims are not known at this point. The shooting happened at the Walmart at 9900 Grant Street. Police have closed the roads surrounding the store and are asking the public to avoid the area. Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away f...
A woman is facing charges after her 9-year-old son was tied to the roof of their minivan to help hold down a plastic pool.
