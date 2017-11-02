Update: Drugs Suspected as a Factor in Crash that Seriously Injured 2 in Ohio

UPDATE: 11/2/17 @ 2:50 p.m.

GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) - 2 people were seriously injured, and one person received minor injuries in a crash that is suspected was caused by drug impairment.

According to a release, at around 10:45 a.m. Thursday, the Gallipolis Highway Patrol Post received a call of an injury crash with entrapment on State Route 7 near the town of Addison.

The release says that the driver of a pickup truck with two passengers went off the right side of the road, striking a stump, and into a ditch.

Responders arrived on scene and removed the two passengers by mechanical means.

The two passengers, Shannon Gillenwater, 40, of Gallipolis, and Tesa Schoolcraft, 39, of Bidwell, were flown from the scene by Life Flight to the hospital and were seriously injured.

The driver, Harry McKinney, 60, of Crown City, recieved minor injuries.

State Route 7 was closed due to the crash but has since reopened.

Gallipolis Fire Department, Gallia and Mason County EMS, and Gallia County ODOT all responded to the scene.

It is suspected that drug impairment contributed to the cause of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL: 11/2/17 @ 11:45 a.m.

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Crews are responding to a vehicle accident on Route 7 north of Gallipolis this morning.

Northbound lanes of Route 7 are closed at this time.

According to Highway Patrol, at least one vehicle was involved and multiple injuries have been reported.

Gallipolis Fire Department and Gallipolis EMS are assisting at the scene.

