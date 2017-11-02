Officials: Woman robs gas station for $10, threatens to "blow up the store"

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - A woman is in jail after law enforcement officials said she tried to rob a Raleigh County gas station and threatened to "blow up the store."

Officials arrested 23-year-old Ariel Shante Payne on Wednesday, November 1.

According to court documents, Payne went to a gas station on Robert C. Byrd Drive and demanded money from the cashier. When they refused, Payne allegedly threatened to "blow up the store" and made threats of shooting and stabbing someone if she did not receive any money. Payne eventually requested $10 and the cashier handed the money over to her.

When officials arrived on scene, they identified Payne through surveillance video. Officials later found Payne trying to hide in a doorway on Woodlawn Avenue. Police said she seemed intoxicated and admitted to spending the $10 on meth.

Payne is charged with 2nd degree robbery and threats of terrorists acts. She's being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.