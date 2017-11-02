Deputies and police warn of phone scams after receiving multiple reports

RALEIGH COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) - Raleigh County Deputies and Beckley Police Officers are warning people in the area about a phone scam.

Deputies said they have received multiple complaints of a scam where someone is calling people saying they owe money for missing dury duty or a civil process. They caller then leaves a message and return number. Victims report when they call back the number, it is answered by someone saying they are from the RCSO civil process division.

Deputies warn the victim is usually told to get a prepaid credit card and call them back with the card information. Sometimes they are ask to send a Western Union or some other type of money transfer.

Deputies want to remind everyone the RCSO does not call people and ask them to send money. If you are contacted by someone claiming to be a deputy from the RCSO and they ask you to send money by any method, it is a scam.