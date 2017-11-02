Traffic Stop Yields Three Drug Arrests in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Three people were arrested yesterday evening after a traffic stop escalated into a drug bust.

According to a citation, Police arrested Billy Williams, 34, of Nicholasville, Mary Parsons, 25, of Beauty, and Hagan Johnson, 33, of Lexington.

Police say they pulled the suspects' vehicle over due to a traffic violation.

One suspect told police they possessed marijuana when an officer noticed a syringe in the floor of the car.

A search yielded a "large amount" of methamphetamine, marijuana, as well as bags and a scale used for distribution.

The three suspects are facing the following charges: