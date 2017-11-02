Laced Gummy Bears Send Six Students To Hospital

Six high school students were sent to the hospital on Thursday after consuming laced gummy bears
A woman is in jail after law enforcement officials said she tried to rob a Raleigh County gas station and threatened to "blow up the store."
A woman is facing charges after her 9-year-old son was tied to the roof of their minivan to help hold down a plastic pool.
A man angry that he couldn’t get a McMuffin at an Ohio McDonald’s restaurant pulled a gun on an employee, police say.
Authorities say a woman accused of pepper-spraying patrons at a Chuck E. Cheese’s has been arrested.
Police are asking people to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly after a substance found in a child’s candy has tested positive for meth.
Police have cited a man who decided to start drinking after he got locked inside a convenience store’s beer cooler.
The say they regularly have people asking why they don’t place deer crossing signs where it is safer for deer to cross the road.
Authorities say a man who was hiding from police and fled arrest had to call 911 to be rescued after getting stuck in his hiding spot.
A man is facing charges after authorities say he drove a golf cart while drunk and crashed it into a fence.
A man has been charged with robbery after he allegedly attacked medics and hijacked an ambulance in Kanawha County Tuesday night.
West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
(WFLA) — A Japanese company is giving its non-smoking employees extra paid as compensation for their co-workers’ cigarette breaks, according to The Telegraph. Tokyo-based marketing firm Piala Inc. is giving the non-smoking staff six extra days off after they complained they were working more than staff who took cigarette breaks. Before the change, resentment among the non-smokers grew because their office is on the 29 floor and the smoking section is in the bas...
Phone calls were made to 911 when the flash and loud noises were seen and heard.
A West Virginia man is facing a sexual assault charge after he allegedly had sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl.
A mom says her daughter found a blade in her Halloween candy.
Police say a 10-year-old boy fatally stabbed himself while his mother was beating and choking him.
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police are responding to the Walmart on Grant Street south of 102nd Avenue. They say there has been a shooting with multiple injuries. Details about those victims are not known at this point. The shooting happened at the Walmart at 9900 Grant Street. Police have closed the roads surrounding the store and are asking the public to avoid the area. Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away f...
A woman is facing charges after her 9-year-old son was tied to the roof of their minivan to help hold down a plastic pool.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Gallia County Sheriff's Office say that they are investigating a death that occurred last night in Morgan Township. It happened around 8:30 P.M. According to a release, crews responded to a disturbance call at a residence near Morgan Lane. Police at the scene discovered several people along with a deceased male. The deceased has not been identified at this time. The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation with a...
