Laced Gummy Bears Send Six Students To Hospital

IRVINGTON, AL (WKRG) — Six high school students were sent to the hospital on Thursday for consuming laced gummy bears.

The Mobile County Public School System confirms to News 5 that six Alma Bryant High School students are being treated at a local hospital after a teacher noticed the students behaving in a strange manner.

Rena Philips, a spokesperson for the school system, says a teacher noticed the students appeared to be “loopy.” Officials say out of precaution they were transported for treatment and evaluation.

It is not clear at this time whether the gummy bears were laced with drugs or another foreign substance.

As News 5 brought you in our special report “Candy Rush,” authorities are noticing an increasing trend of drugs being disguised as candy to appear more appealing to children.