Five Arrested on Drug Charges in West Portsmouth

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested for drug-related charges in Scioto County.

According to a release from Scioto County Sheriff's Office, a narcotics - related search warrant was issued and executed by the Portsmouth Police Department, Scioto County Sheriff's Office, FBI, and FBI Swat at the residence of 39-year-old David Wilson and 31-year-old Rebecca Smith located at the 2800 Careys Run Pond Creek Road West Portsmouth, Ohio.

Upon a search of the residence, law enforcement officers seized over one pound of suspected heroin, (111) grams of suspected methamphetamine AKA "ice", an undetermined amount of marijuana, (4) handguns, approximately $10,751 cash, and additional evidence of drug trafficking.

Wilson and Smith, along with 23-year-old D'Angelo Davon Peake of Dayton, Ohio, 25-year-old Randy J. Heard of Dayton, Ohio, and 20-year-old Mathew Isaac Parker of Minford, Ohio were arrested and charged with two counts of Trafficking in Drugs, felonies of the 1st and 2nd degrees, and two counts of Possession of Drugs, also felonies of the 1st and 2nd degrees.

Peake was additionally charged with Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the 3rd degree, while Heard also had outstanding warrants for his arrest in Montgomery County, Ohio for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Violating Probation.

All arrestees were placed in the Scioto County Jail and are to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Friday November 3rd, 2017 at 9:00a.m.

The case is still under investigation and will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony charges. Additional arrests are expected to be made in the investigation.

Sheriff Donini and Chief Ware would like to thank the Dayton, Ohio Police Department for their continued assistance in the investigation and the Washington Township Fire Department along with Portsmouth Ambulance for their assistance at the scene.

Sheriff Donini and Chief Ware request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, should phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.