Child sex offenders to be named as such in US passports

America’s registered child sex offenders will now have to use passports identifying them for their past crimes when traveling overseas.
America’s registered child sex offenders will now have to use passports identifying them for their past crimes when traveling overseas.
The Ohio House has passed a bill banning abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.
The Ohio House has passed a bill banning abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.
Columbus, Ohio is setting aside money to support legal help for immigrants facing deportation.
Columbus, Ohio is setting aside money to support legal help for immigrants facing deportation.
CHARLESTON- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced the implementation of drug screening for applicants of West Virginia’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, also known as WV WORKS. The screening requirement is part of a three-year pilot program that was passed by the West Virginia Legislature in 2016, but required approval by the U.S. Administration for Children and Families. To be eligible for TANF, app...
CHARLESTON- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced the implementation of drug screening for applicants of West Virginia’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, also known as WV WORKS. The screening requirement is part of a three-year pilot program that was passed by the West Virginia Legislature in 2016, but required approval by the U.S. Administration for Children and Families. To be eligible for TANF, app...
The Latest on the investigation into possible coordination between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia
The Latest on the investigation into possible coordination between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia
The West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council is asking state residents to use its new test portal to accurately measure the speed of their internet service.
The West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council is asking state residents to use its new test portal to accurately measure the speed of their internet service.
Lawmakers in the Ohio House of Representatives voted a bill favorably out of committee that seeks to ban abortions in cases where an unborn child has or may have Down Syndrome.
Lawmakers in the Ohio House of Representatives voted a bill favorably out of committee that seeks to ban abortions in cases where an unborn child has or may have Down Syndrome.
The Ohio House has approved a bill that would cut the penalties for concealed-carry permit holders who don't tell police they have a weapon when they're detained by authorities.
The Ohio House has approved a bill that would cut the penalties for concealed-carry permit holders who don't tell police they have a weapon when they're detained by authorities.
West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.
West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
(WFLA) — A Japanese company is giving its non-smoking employees extra paid as compensation for their co-workers’ cigarette breaks, according to The Telegraph. Tokyo-based marketing firm Piala Inc. is giving the non-smoking staff six extra days off after they complained they were working more than staff who took cigarette breaks. Before the change, resentment among the non-smokers grew because their office is on the 29 floor and the smoking section is in the bas...
(WFLA) — A Japanese company is giving its non-smoking employees extra paid as compensation for their co-workers’ cigarette breaks, according to The Telegraph. Tokyo-based marketing firm Piala Inc. is giving the non-smoking staff six extra days off after they complained they were working more than staff who took cigarette breaks. Before the change, resentment among the non-smokers grew because their office is on the 29 floor and the smoking section is in the bas...
Phone calls were made to 911 when the flash and loud noises were seen and heard.
Phone calls were made to 911 when the flash and loud noises were seen and heard.
Six high school students were sent to the hospital on Thursday after consuming laced gummy bears
Six high school students were sent to the hospital on Thursday after consuming laced gummy bears
A mom says her daughter found a blade in her Halloween candy.
A mom says her daughter found a blade in her Halloween candy.
A West Virginia man is facing a sexual assault charge after he allegedly had sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl.
A West Virginia man is facing a sexual assault charge after he allegedly had sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl.
Police say a 10-year-old boy fatally stabbed himself while his mother was beating and choking him.
Police say a 10-year-old boy fatally stabbed himself while his mother was beating and choking him.
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police are responding to the Walmart on Grant Street south of 102nd Avenue. They say there has been a shooting with multiple injuries. Details about those victims are not known at this point. The shooting happened at the Walmart at 9900 Grant Street. Police have closed the roads surrounding the store and are asking the public to avoid the area. Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away f...
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police are responding to the Walmart on Grant Street south of 102nd Avenue. They say there has been a shooting with multiple injuries. Details about those victims are not known at this point. The shooting happened at the Walmart at 9900 Grant Street. Police have closed the roads surrounding the store and are asking the public to avoid the area. Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away f...