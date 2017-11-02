Child sex offenders to be named as such in US passports - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Child sex offenders to be named as such in US passports

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s registered child sex offenders will now have to use passports identifying them for their past crimes when traveling overseas.

The State Department said Wednesday it would begin revoking passports of registered child sex offenders and will require them to apply for a new one that carries a “unique identifier” of their status. Those applying for a passport for the first time will not be issued one without the identifier, which will be a notice printed inside the back cover of the passport book that reads: “The bearer was convicted of a sex offense against a minor, and is a covered sex offender pursuant to (U.S. law).”

The department said in a statement posted to its travel.state.gov website that registered child sex offenders will no longer be issued smaller travel documents known as passport cards because they do not have enough room to fit the notice.

The changes come in response to last year’s “International Megan’s Law,” which aims to curb child exploitation and child sex tourism, but also has been criticized by civil libertarians for being overly broad and targeting only one category of convicted felon.

The law is named for Megan Kanka, a 7-year-old girl murdered by a convicted child sex offender in New Jersey in 1994. The case drew widespread attention and led to the creation of several state sex offender registries. Government agencies notified Congress on Wednesday the passport requirement of the law had taken effect.

The State Department, which issues U.S. passports, said it will start notifying those affected as soon as it receives their names from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Department of Homeland Security. That agency is charged with identifying child sex offenders and is the sole agency that can add or remove someone from the list.

Affected passport holders will be able to travel abroad on their current passports until the revocations are formalized, the department said, and it wasn’t immediately clear when immigration and homeland security officials would provide that list.

A spokesman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the agency was “exercising additional vetting procedures” to produce those names and that it is a “priority,” but could not say when they would be sent to the State Department.

Critics say the passport requirement will limit the ability of those affected to lawfully travel abroad.

The State Department said the language in the passports “will not prevent covered sex offenders from departing the United States, nor will it affect the validity of their passports.”

However, it also noted that American citizens, like those of other nations, are subject to the entry laws, rules and requirements of countries they wish to visit. Many countries prohibit or place strict restrictions on the travel of convicted felons.

State Department officials said they weren’t aware of any other group of felons who’ll be identified as offenders in their passports.

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • Child sex offenders to be named as such in US passports

    Child sex offenders to be named as such in US passports

    Thursday, November 2 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-11-02 21:11:05 GMT

    America’s registered child sex offenders will now have to use passports identifying them for their past crimes when traveling overseas.

    America’s registered child sex offenders will now have to use passports identifying them for their past crimes when traveling overseas.

  • Down syndrome abortion bill passes Ohio House

    Down syndrome abortion bill passes Ohio House

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 4:07 PM EDT2017-11-01 20:07:50 GMT

    The Ohio House has passed a bill banning abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.

    The Ohio House has passed a bill banning abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.

  • Ohio capital creates legal-defense fund to help immigrants

    Ohio capital creates legal-defense fund to help immigrants

    Columbus, Ohio is setting aside money to support legal help for immigrants facing deportation.

    Columbus, Ohio is setting aside money to support legal help for immigrants facing deportation.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Parkersburg Warehouse Fire Is Out

    Parkersburg Warehouse Fire Is Out

    Sunday, October 29 2017 12:43 PM EDT2017-10-29 16:43:14 GMT
    Courtesy: Wood County 911Courtesy: Wood County 911

    West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.

    West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.

  • 5 Arrested Following Several Crimes in Kanawha County

    5 Arrested Following Several Crimes in Kanawha County

    Friday, October 27 2017 5:07 PM EDT2017-10-27 21:07:25 GMT

    ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area.  While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point.  Deput...

    ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area.  While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point.  Deput...

  • Destination Adventure Slideshow

    Destination Adventure Slideshow

    Here are some photos from Clay Abney's many adventures.
    Here are some photos from Clay Abney's many adventures.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Non-smokers get 6 extra days off to make up for smoke breaks

    Non-smokers get 6 extra days off to make up for smoke breaks

    Thursday, November 2 2017 11:32 AM EDT2017-11-02 15:32:25 GMT

    (WFLA) — A Japanese company is giving its non-smoking employees extra paid as compensation for their co-workers’ cigarette breaks, according to The Telegraph. Tokyo-based marketing firm Piala Inc. is giving the non-smoking staff six extra days off after they complained they were working more than staff who took cigarette breaks. Before the change, resentment among the non-smokers grew because their office is on the 29 floor and the smoking section is in the bas...

    (WFLA) — A Japanese company is giving its non-smoking employees extra paid as compensation for their co-workers’ cigarette breaks, according to The Telegraph. Tokyo-based marketing firm Piala Inc. is giving the non-smoking staff six extra days off after they complained they were working more than staff who took cigarette breaks. Before the change, resentment among the non-smokers grew because their office is on the 29 floor and the smoking section is in the bas...

  • Law enforcement executing major search warrants in Charleston

    Law enforcement executing major search warrants in Charleston

    Thursday, November 2 2017 7:53 AM EDT2017-11-02 11:53:14 GMT

    Phone calls were made to 911 when the flash and loud noises were seen and heard.

    Phone calls were made to 911 when the flash and loud noises were seen and heard.

  • Man Missing from Kanawha County

    Man Missing from Kanawha County

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 5:43 PM EDT2017-11-01 21:43:33 GMT
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A man is missing from Kanawha County according to police. James Brogan was last seen on Friday, October 28th in the Spring Street area of St. Albans. Brogan previously made threats to harm himself and is subject to a Mental Hygiene Petition.  He may currently be in the South Charleston area. Brogan is 5'11" tall, 160 pounds, and last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue pullover. Anyone with information as to whereabouts of Brogan is...
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A man is missing from Kanawha County according to police. James Brogan was last seen on Friday, October 28th in the Spring Street area of St. Albans. Brogan previously made threats to harm himself and is subject to a Mental Hygiene Petition.  He may currently be in the South Charleston area. Brogan is 5'11" tall, 160 pounds, and last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue pullover. Anyone with information as to whereabouts of Brogan is...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.