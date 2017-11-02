Police: Man uses chainsaw to commit suicide after attacking wife - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police: Man uses chainsaw to commit suicide after attacking wife with ax

By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA (WCMH) — Police in Virginia say a man used a chainsaw to commit suicide after he attacked his wife with an ax during a domestic dispute.

According to WRC-TV, police were called to a residence in Fairfax County on the report of a 70-year-old man attacking his 76-year-old wife. Officer Reem Awad with Fairfax County Police says the couples’ daughter came home and could not get in the door at first. When she made her way inside, she saw her father standing over her mother, hitting her with the weapon.

WJLA reports that when police arrived on scene, the man was found on the garage floor with self-inflicted injuries caused by a chainsaw.

Both the man and his wife were taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The wife’s injuries were not life threatening, according to police.

“I’d never seen anything like that,” neighbor Zury Bradcovich told WJLA. Bradcovich witnessed part of the attack through the window. “I don’t know if he was on medication. I really have no idea because he always looked the quiet, calm type, I don’t know what happened to him.”

The husband’s name is not being released in order to protect the wife’s privacy, police said.

