Get Cooking! Today is National Men Make Dinner Day - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Get Cooking! Today is National Men Make Dinner Day

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) —  Guys, it’s your time to shine. Grab an apron and suit up for dinner tonight.

Today is National Men Make Dinner Day! So ladies, put your feet up and don’t lift a finger.

The National Day Calendar said this day was made for men who do not know their way around the kitchen and are not familiar with cooking appliances.

As an added bonus, it’s also a day for the women in their lives who need a break.

There are specific rules you guys need to follow, according to the official website.

The meal must have at least four ingredients and require at least one cooking utensil other than a fork to eat. Also, the chef must shop for all the ingredients and clean up during the cooking.

And one of the most crowd-pleasing rules is the candles must be lit and the beverages are poured to perfection.

The website points out that many man cook regularly, but this day is to encourage those who do not to get involved.

Be sure to use the hashtag #MenMakeDinnerDay to share your man’s fabulous creation.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • The McRib is back at McDonald's

    The McRib is back at McDonald's

    Thursday, November 2 2017 9:12 PM EDT2017-11-03 01:12:30 GMT
    The McRib sandwich at McDonald'sThe McRib sandwich at McDonald's
    NEW YORK (CNNMoney) - Take some pork, water, salt, dextrose and rosemary extract and slather it up with a sauce made of water, high fructose corn syrup, tomato paste, distilled vinegar, molasses, natural smoke flavor, modified food starch, salt, sugar, spices, soybean oil, xanthan gum, onion powder, garlic powder, chili pepper, sodium benzoate, caramel color and beet powder and what do you get? The return of a cult classic. McDonald's is bringing back the McRib, a sandwich that it l...
    NEW YORK (CNNMoney) - Take some pork, water, salt, dextrose and rosemary extract and slather it up with a sauce made of water, high fructose corn syrup, tomato paste, distilled vinegar, molasses, natural smoke flavor, modified food starch, salt, sugar, spices, soybean oil, xanthan gum, onion powder, garlic powder, chili pepper, sodium benzoate, caramel color and beet powder and what do you get? The return of a cult classic. McDonald's is bringing back the McRib, a sandwich that it l...

  • Get Cooking! Today is National Men Make Dinner Day

    Get Cooking! Today is National Men Make Dinner Day

    Thursday, November 2 2017 8:19 PM EDT2017-11-03 00:19:58 GMT
    TAMPA, FL (WFLA) —  Guys, it’s your time to shine. Grab an apron and suit up for dinner tonight. Today is National Men Make Dinner Day! So ladies, put your feet up and don’t lift a finger. The National Day Calendar said this day was made for men who do not know their way around the kitchen and are not familiar with cooking appliances. As an added bonus, it’s also a day for the women in their lives who need a break. There are sp...
    TAMPA, FL (WFLA) —  Guys, it’s your time to shine. Grab an apron and suit up for dinner tonight. Today is National Men Make Dinner Day! So ladies, put your feet up and don’t lift a finger. The National Day Calendar said this day was made for men who do not know their way around the kitchen and are not familiar with cooking appliances. As an added bonus, it’s also a day for the women in their lives who need a break. There are sp...

  • Four Cities in WV File Lawsuit Against Joint Commission

    Four Cities in WV File Lawsuit Against Joint Commission

    Thursday, November 2 2017 3:41 PM EDT2017-11-02 19:41:00 GMT

    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Four cities in West Virginia have filed a lawsuit seeking to enjoin the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Health Care Organizations (JCAHO) and its wholly-owned affiliate from their continued misinformation campaign and promulgation of dangerous pain management standards that encourage the over-prescription of opioids. According to a release from the city of Huntington, JCAHO sets standards and certifies virtually every health care organizat...

    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Four cities in West Virginia have filed a lawsuit seeking to enjoin the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Health Care Organizations (JCAHO) and its wholly-owned affiliate from their continued misinformation campaign and promulgation of dangerous pain management standards that encourage the over-prescription of opioids. According to a release from the city of Huntington, JCAHO sets standards and certifies virtually every health care organizat...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Parkersburg Warehouse Fire Is Out

    Parkersburg Warehouse Fire Is Out

    Sunday, October 29 2017 12:43 PM EDT2017-10-29 16:43:14 GMT
    Courtesy: Wood County 911Courtesy: Wood County 911

    West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.

    West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.

  • 5 Arrested Following Several Crimes in Kanawha County

    5 Arrested Following Several Crimes in Kanawha County

    Friday, October 27 2017 5:07 PM EDT2017-10-27 21:07:25 GMT

    ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area.  While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point.  Deput...

    ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area.  While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point.  Deput...

  • Destination Adventure Slideshow

    Destination Adventure Slideshow

    Here are some photos from Clay Abney's many adventures.
    Here are some photos from Clay Abney's many adventures.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Non-smokers get 6 extra days off to make up for smoke breaks

    Non-smokers get 6 extra days off to make up for smoke breaks

    Thursday, November 2 2017 11:32 AM EDT2017-11-02 15:32:25 GMT

    (WFLA) — A Japanese company is giving its non-smoking employees extra paid as compensation for their co-workers’ cigarette breaks, according to The Telegraph. Tokyo-based marketing firm Piala Inc. is giving the non-smoking staff six extra days off after they complained they were working more than staff who took cigarette breaks. Before the change, resentment among the non-smokers grew because their office is on the 29 floor and the smoking section is in the bas...

    (WFLA) — A Japanese company is giving its non-smoking employees extra paid as compensation for their co-workers’ cigarette breaks, according to The Telegraph. Tokyo-based marketing firm Piala Inc. is giving the non-smoking staff six extra days off after they complained they were working more than staff who took cigarette breaks. Before the change, resentment among the non-smokers grew because their office is on the 29 floor and the smoking section is in the bas...

  • Law enforcement executing major search warrants in Charleston

    Law enforcement executing major search warrants in Charleston

    Thursday, November 2 2017 7:53 AM EDT2017-11-02 11:53:14 GMT

    Phone calls were made to 911 when the flash and loud noises were seen and heard.

    Phone calls were made to 911 when the flash and loud noises were seen and heard.

  • Man Missing from Kanawha County

    Man Missing from Kanawha County

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 5:43 PM EDT2017-11-01 21:43:33 GMT
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A man is missing from Kanawha County according to police. James Brogan was last seen on Friday, October 28th in the Spring Street area of St. Albans. Brogan previously made threats to harm himself and is subject to a Mental Hygiene Petition.  He may currently be in the South Charleston area. Brogan is 5'11" tall, 160 pounds, and last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue pullover. Anyone with information as to whereabouts of Brogan is...
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A man is missing from Kanawha County according to police. James Brogan was last seen on Friday, October 28th in the Spring Street area of St. Albans. Brogan previously made threats to harm himself and is subject to a Mental Hygiene Petition.  He may currently be in the South Charleston area. Brogan is 5'11" tall, 160 pounds, and last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue pullover. Anyone with information as to whereabouts of Brogan is...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.