Man Arrested for Setting Father's Porch on Fire

Phone calls were made to 911 when the flash and loud noises were seen and heard.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested for drug-related charges in Scioto County. According to a release from Scioto County Sheriff's Office, a narcotics - related search warrant was issued and executed by the Portsmouth Police Department, Scioto County Sheriff's Office, FBI, and FBI Swat at the residence of 39-year-old David Wilson and 31-year-old Rebecca Smith located at the 2800 Careys Run Pond Creek Road West Portsmouth, Ohio. Upon a search of t...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Gallia County Sheriff's Office say that they are investigating a death that occurred last night in Morgan Township. It happened around 8:30 P.M. According to a release, crews responded to a disturbance call at a residence near Morgan Lane. Police at the scene discovered several people along with a deceased male. The deceased has not been identified at this time. The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation with a...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Three people were arrested yesterday evening after a traffic stop escalated into a drug bust. According to a citation, Police arrested Billy Williams, 34, of Nicholasville, Mary Parsons, 25, of Beauty, and Hagan Johnson, 33, of Lexington. Police say they pulled the suspects' vehicle over due to a traffic violation. One suspect told police they possessed marijuana when an officer noticed a syringe in the floor of the car. A search yielded a "large am...
Two men have been arrested in Martin County, KY after deputies say they rammed a cruiser with an ATV while intoxicated.
Raleigh County Deputies and Beckley Police Officers are warning people in the area about a phone scam.
A woman is in jail after law enforcement officials said she tried to rob a Raleigh County gas station and threatened to "blow up the store."
A mom says her daughter found a blade in her Halloween candy.
Kentucky police say a 3-year-old trick-or-treater is recovering after being hit by an alleged drunken driver.
West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Phone calls were made to 911 when the flash and loud noises were seen and heard.
Jody Dean and her husband Jimmy have two beautiful and tenacious German Shepherds. "They are my babies," said Jody Dean. "Whatever room I am in, they are with me. They are so special, she uses cameras, powered by an internet app on her smartphone, to keep an eye on them while she's gone. It gives her peace of mind. "The comfort is knowing that they're not into something ... tearing something up ... or (they) get sick or throwing up, I know to...
A mom says her daughter found a blade in her Halloween candy.
Police say that the substance found in a Fayette County child's trick-or-treat bag tested negative for heroin. The test results from the State Police Crime Lab found that it was a derivative of a different drug.
(WFLA) — A Japanese company is giving its non-smoking employees extra paid as compensation for their co-workers’ cigarette breaks, according to The Telegraph. Tokyo-based marketing firm Piala Inc. is giving the non-smoking staff six extra days off after they complained they were working more than staff who took cigarette breaks. Before the change, resentment among the non-smokers grew because their office is on the 29 floor and the smoking section is in the bas...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Crews are responding to a vehicle accident on Route 7 north of Gallipolis this morning. Northbound lanes of Route 7 are closed at this time. According to Highway Patrol, at least one vehicle was involved and multiple injuries have been reported. Gallipolis Fire Department and Gallipolis EMS are assisting at the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
