Man Arrested for Setting Father's Porch on Fire

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Fayette County man was arrested this evening for arson in the Hilltop area. 

According to a release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to a call at the Mountainair Mobile Home Park in Hilltop regarding an intoxicated male creating a disturbance.

While enroute to the call, dispatchers updated the deputies that the male subject had set fire to his father's porch.

Deputies were able to locate the suspect, Jimmy McCune, 46, of Hilltop, close to a nearby convenience store. McCune was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of 1st Degree Arson. He was placed at Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

The fire was contained to the front porch of the residence, and was able to be extinguished without a response from fire crews.

"The suspect was allegedly angry at his elderly father for not taking him to pick up his girlfriend" said Sheriff Fridley. "Sadly, this type of abuse happens, and fortunately, we were able to intervene".

Anyone having any information concerning this incident is urged to contact the Fayette County 911 Center at (304) 574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at (304) 255-7867. 

