Smart Home Technology: Protect Your Privacy Jody Dean and her husband Jimmy have two beautiful and tenacious German Shepherds. "They are my babies," said Jody Dean. "Whatever room I am in, they are with me. They are so special, she uses cameras, powered by an internet app on her smartphone, to keep an eye on them while she's gone. It gives her peace of mind. "The comfort is knowing that they're not into something ... tearing something up ... or (they) get sick or throwing up, I know to...

WV AG Welcomes EPA's Decision to Host Power Plan Repeal Hearing in Charleston CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey applauded the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's decision to hold a public hearing in Charleston on its proposed repeal of the so-called Clean Power Plan. The EPA announced the location Thursday afternoon. The two-day hearing will take place Nov. 28 and 29 in Charleston. The hearing will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m. each day. Those wishing to speak are encouraged to register in adva...

The McRib is back at McDonald's NEW YORK (CNNMoney) - Take some pork, water, salt, dextrose and rosemary extract and slather it up with a sauce made of water, high fructose corn syrup, tomato paste, distilled vinegar, molasses, natural smoke flavor, modified food starch, salt, sugar, spices, soybean oil, xanthan gum, onion powder, garlic powder, chili pepper, sodium benzoate, caramel color and beet powder and what do you get? The return of a cult classic. McDonald's is bringing back the McRib, a sandwich that it l...

Get Cooking! Today is National Men Make Dinner Day TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — Guys, it's your time to shine. Grab an apron and suit up for dinner tonight. Today is National Men Make Dinner Day! So ladies, put your feet up and don't lift a finger. The National Day Calendar said this day was made for men who do not know their way around the kitchen and are not familiar with cooking appliances. As an added bonus, it's also a day for the women in their lives who need a break. There are sp...

Four Cities in WV File Lawsuit Against Joint Commission HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Four cities in West Virginia have filed a lawsuit seeking to enjoin the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Health Care Organizations (JCAHO) and its wholly-owned affiliate from their continued misinformation campaign and promulgation of dangerous pain management standards that encourage the over-prescription of opioids. According to a release from the city of Huntington, JCAHO sets standards and certifies virtually every health care organizat...

Non-smokers get 6 extra days off to make up for smoke breaks (WFLA) — A Japanese company is giving its non-smoking employees extra paid as compensation for their co-workers' cigarette breaks, according to The Telegraph. Tokyo-based marketing firm Piala Inc. is giving the non-smoking staff six extra days off after they complained they were working more than staff who took cigarette breaks. Before the change, resentment among the non-smokers grew because their office is on the 29 floor and the smoking section is in the bas...

2 Dead, 1 Injured in Walmart Shooting in Colorado THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police are responding to the Walmart on Grant Street south of 102nd Avenue. They say there has been a shooting with multiple injuries. Details about those victims are not known at this point. The shooting happened at the Walmart at 9900 Grant Street. Police have closed the roads surrounding the store and are asking the public to avoid the area. Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away f...