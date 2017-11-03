3-Year-Old Dies After Spanking - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

3-Year-Old Dies After Spanking

Posted: Updated:

CHICOT COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) - A 3-year-old toddler was killed on Tuesday after being spanked by her mother's boyfriend.

Officials say that Journee Orji, 3, died on Wednesday at Arkansas Children's Hospital after being injured while being spanked.

According to reports, Jasmine Evans, Journee's mom,  along with her grandmother took her to the emergency room Tuesday night before she was med-flighted to Little Rock.

Evans told Deputies that her boyfriend, Jeffery Tucker, spanked Journee earlier in the day and then had left in her vehicle. 

Authorities located and arrested Tucker just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

A probable cause hearing for Tucker was held in Chicot County Circuit Court on Thursday where he was charged with capital murder and was given no bond.

At this time no court date has been set for Tucker. 

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • WVU Mountaineer Mascot suspension extended following DUI arrest

    WVU Mountaineer Mascot suspension extended following DUI arrest

    Friday, November 3 2017 12:28 PM EDT2017-11-03 16:28:07 GMT

    The West Virginia University Mountaineer mascot has been suspended for another week after he was arrested for driving under the influence.

    The West Virginia University Mountaineer mascot has been suspended for another week after he was arrested for driving under the influence.

  • Bergdahl gets no prison time for leaving post

    Bergdahl gets no prison time for leaving post

    Friday, November 3 2017 11:44 AM EDT2017-11-03 15:44:41 GMT

    A military judge has found that Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time for endangering his comrades by walking off his Afghanistan post.

    A military judge has found that Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time for endangering his comrades by walking off his Afghanistan post.

  • Person robbed overnight on Charleston's west side

    Person robbed overnight on Charleston's west side

    Friday, November 3 2017 9:42 AM EDT2017-11-03 13:42:10 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.

    Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Parkersburg Warehouse Fire Is Out

    Parkersburg Warehouse Fire Is Out

    Sunday, October 29 2017 12:43 PM EDT2017-10-29 16:43:14 GMT
    Courtesy: Wood County 911Courtesy: Wood County 911

    West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.

    West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.

  • 5 Arrested Following Several Crimes in Kanawha County

    5 Arrested Following Several Crimes in Kanawha County

    Friday, October 27 2017 5:07 PM EDT2017-10-27 21:07:25 GMT

    ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area.  While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point.  Deput...

    ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area.  While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point.  Deput...

  • Destination Adventure Slideshow

    Destination Adventure Slideshow

    Here are some photos from Clay Abney's many adventures.
    Here are some photos from Clay Abney's many adventures.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 3-Year-Old Dies After Spanking

    3-Year-Old Dies After Spanking

    Friday, November 3 2017 8:49 AM EDT2017-11-03 12:49:37 GMT

    A 3-year-old child was killed after being spanked by her mother's boyfriend.

    A 3-year-old child was killed after being spanked by her mother's boyfriend.

  • Police: Man uses chainsaw to commit suicide after attacking wife with ax

    Police: Man uses chainsaw to commit suicide after attacking wife with ax

    Thursday, November 2 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-11-02 22:44:32 GMT
    FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA (WCMH) — Police in Virginia say a man used a chainsaw to commit suicide after he attacked his wife with an ax during a domestic dispute. According to WRC-TV, police were called to a residence in Fairfax County on the report of a 70-year-old man attacking his 76-year-old wife. Officer Reem Awad with Fairfax County Police says the couples’ daughter came home and could not get in the door at first. When she made her way inside, she saw her f...
    FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA (WCMH) — Police in Virginia say a man used a chainsaw to commit suicide after he attacked his wife with an ax during a domestic dispute. According to WRC-TV, police were called to a residence in Fairfax County on the report of a 70-year-old man attacking his 76-year-old wife. Officer Reem Awad with Fairfax County Police says the couples’ daughter came home and could not get in the door at first. When she made her way inside, she saw her f...

  • Union man killed in farming accident

    Union man killed in farming accident

    Friday, November 3 2017 11:27 AM EDT2017-11-03 15:27:41 GMT

    GREENVILLE, WV (WVNS)-- A Union man was killed when the farming equipment he was repairing fell on him in Monroe County. 

    GREENVILLE, WV (WVNS)-- A Union man was killed when the farming equipment he was repairing fell on him in Monroe County. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.