3-Year-Old Dies After Spanking

CHICOT COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) - A 3-year-old toddler was killed on Tuesday after being spanked by her mother's boyfriend.

Officials say that Journee Orji, 3, died on Wednesday at Arkansas Children's Hospital after being injured while being spanked.

According to reports, Jasmine Evans, Journee's mom, along with her grandmother took her to the emergency room Tuesday night before she was med-flighted to Little Rock.

Evans told Deputies that her boyfriend, Jeffery Tucker, spanked Journee earlier in the day and then had left in her vehicle.

Authorities located and arrested Tucker just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

A probable cause hearing for Tucker was held in Chicot County Circuit Court on Thursday where he was charged with capital murder and was given no bond.

At this time no court date has been set for Tucker.