3-Year-Old Dies After Spanking

The West Virginia University Mountaineer mascot has been suspended for another week after he was arrested for driving under the influence.
The West Virginia University Mountaineer mascot has been suspended for another week after he was arrested for driving under the influence.
A military judge has found that Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time for endangering his comrades by walking off his Afghanistan post.
A military judge has found that Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time for endangering his comrades by walking off his Afghanistan post.
Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.
Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.
Phone calls were made to 911 when the flash and loud noises were seen and heard.
Phone calls were made to 911 when the flash and loud noises were seen and heard.
A 3-year-old child was killed after being spanked by her mother's boyfriend.
A 3-year-old child was killed after being spanked by her mother's boyfriend.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested for drug-related charges in Scioto County. According to a release from Scioto County Sheriff's Office, a narcotics - related search warrant was issued and executed by the Portsmouth Police Department, Scioto County Sheriff's Office, FBI, and FBI Swat at the residence of 39-year-old David Wilson and 31-year-old Rebecca Smith located at the 2800 Careys Run Pond Creek Road West Portsmouth, Ohio. Upon a search of t...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested for drug-related charges in Scioto County. According to a release from Scioto County Sheriff's Office, a narcotics - related search warrant was issued and executed by the Portsmouth Police Department, Scioto County Sheriff's Office, FBI, and FBI Swat at the residence of 39-year-old David Wilson and 31-year-old Rebecca Smith located at the 2800 Careys Run Pond Creek Road West Portsmouth, Ohio. Upon a search of t...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Gallia County Sheriff's Office say that they are investigating a death that occurred last night in Morgan Township. It happened around 8:30 P.M. According to a release, crews responded to a disturbance call at a residence near Morgan Lane. Police at the scene discovered several people along with a deceased male. The deceased has not been identified at this time. The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation with a...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Gallia County Sheriff's Office say that they are investigating a death that occurred last night in Morgan Township. It happened around 8:30 P.M. According to a release, crews responded to a disturbance call at a residence near Morgan Lane. Police at the scene discovered several people along with a deceased male. The deceased has not been identified at this time. The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation with a...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Three people were arrested yesterday evening after a traffic stop escalated into a drug bust. According to a citation, Police arrested Billy Williams, 34, of Nicholasville, Mary Parsons, 25, of Beauty, and Hagan Johnson, 33, of Lexington. Police say they pulled the suspects' vehicle over due to a traffic violation. One suspect told police they possessed marijuana when an officer noticed a syringe in the floor of the car. A search yielded a "large am...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Three people were arrested yesterday evening after a traffic stop escalated into a drug bust. According to a citation, Police arrested Billy Williams, 34, of Nicholasville, Mary Parsons, 25, of Beauty, and Hagan Johnson, 33, of Lexington. Police say they pulled the suspects' vehicle over due to a traffic violation. One suspect told police they possessed marijuana when an officer noticed a syringe in the floor of the car. A search yielded a "large am...
Two men have been arrested in Martin County, KY after deputies say they rammed a cruiser with an ATV while intoxicated.
Two men have been arrested in Martin County, KY after deputies say they rammed a cruiser with an ATV while intoxicated.
West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.
West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
A 3-year-old child was killed after being spanked by her mother's boyfriend.
A 3-year-old child was killed after being spanked by her mother's boyfriend.
GREENVILLE, WV (WVNS)-- A Union man was killed when the farming equipment he was repairing fell on him in Monroe County.
GREENVILLE, WV (WVNS)-- A Union man was killed when the farming equipment he was repairing fell on him in Monroe County.
Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.
Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.
A preschool teacher accused of biting a 2-year-old student on the face has been arrested on a charge of felony cruelty to a juvenile.
A preschool teacher accused of biting a 2-year-old student on the face has been arrested on a charge of felony cruelty to a juvenile.
(WFLA) — A Japanese company is giving its non-smoking employees extra paid as compensation for their co-workers’ cigarette breaks, according to The Telegraph. Tokyo-based marketing firm Piala Inc. is giving the non-smoking staff six extra days off after they complained they were working more than staff who took cigarette breaks. Before the change, resentment among the non-smokers grew because their office is on the 29 floor and the smoking section is in the bas...
(WFLA) — A Japanese company is giving its non-smoking employees extra paid as compensation for their co-workers’ cigarette breaks, according to The Telegraph. Tokyo-based marketing firm Piala Inc. is giving the non-smoking staff six extra days off after they complained they were working more than staff who took cigarette breaks. Before the change, resentment among the non-smokers grew because their office is on the 29 floor and the smoking section is in the bas...
Six high school students were sent to the hospital on Thursday after consuming laced gummy bears
Six high school students were sent to the hospital on Thursday after consuming laced gummy bears
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Four cities in West Virginia have filed a lawsuit seeking to enjoin the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Health Care Organizations (JCAHO) and its wholly-owned affiliate from their continued misinformation campaign and promulgation of dangerous pain management standards that encourage the over-prescription of opioids. According to a release from the city of Huntington, JCAHO sets standards and certifies virtually every health care organizat...
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Four cities in West Virginia have filed a lawsuit seeking to enjoin the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Health Care Organizations (JCAHO) and its wholly-owned affiliate from their continued misinformation campaign and promulgation of dangerous pain management standards that encourage the over-prescription of opioids. According to a release from the city of Huntington, JCAHO sets standards and certifies virtually every health care organizat...
A military judge has found that Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time for endangering his comrades by walking off his Afghanistan post.
A military judge has found that Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time for endangering his comrades by walking off his Afghanistan post.