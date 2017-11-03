Person robbed overnight on Charleston's west side

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA (WCMH) — Police in Virginia say a man used a chainsaw to commit suicide after he attacked his wife with an ax during a domestic dispute. According to WRC-TV, police were called to a residence in Fairfax County on the report of a 70-year-old man attacking his 76-year-old wife. Officer Reem Awad with Fairfax County Police says the couples’ daughter came home and could not get in the door at first. When she made her way inside, she saw her f...

