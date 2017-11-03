Ohio waitress says model Chrissy Teigen left $1,000 tip - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ohio waitress says model Chrissy Teigen left $1,000 tip

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio waitress says model Chrissy Teigen left her the largest tip of her life.

Mikayla Scott says she was working at a Centerville Outback Steakhouse on Oct. 27 when Teigen, her daughter and several others came in.

The 21-year-old says she was nervous serving the model, but at the end she found Teigen left a $1,000 tip. Scott says, "I was like, 'Oh my god, praise the Lord."

Teigen's husband, singer John Legend, is from Springfield. He had returned to his hometown that night to see the football game between local high schools Kettering Fairmont and Springfield.

Scott says she used the extra money to fix her family's car, and she shared some of it with her co-workers.

