WVU Mountaineer Mascot suspension extended following DUI arrest

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) -The West Virginia University Mountaineer mascot has been suspended for another week after he was arrested for driving under the influence.

Troy Clemons, 22, was speeding on Stewartstown Road, and when he was pulled over, a deputy smelled alcohol on his breath, according to Monongalia County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies said Clemons failed multiple sobriety tests and his blood alcohol content was almost double the legal limit.

RELATED STORY: WVU Mascot Arrested for DUI

Clemons will not be participating in any events surrounding the Iowa State home game on November 4, according to WVU. The Iowa State game will be the second game that Clemons has not been allowed to participate in since his arrest.

WVU announced that the alternate Mountaineer, Trevor Kiess, will be present at the Iowa State game and any events surrounding the game.

Clemons issued the following statement of apology:

“I want to apologize to everyone impacted by the events that transpired Oct. 27, 2017. I am deeply disheartened by my decision and regret letting down West Virginia University, my family, friends, colleagues and myself. I will not let this mistake define me and I will embrace every opportunity to right my wrongs and help others, along with myself, learn from the incident. This is not something that I intend to forget about, rather use it as a tool for betterment. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who has been impacted and appreciate the support I’ve received since last Friday morning. I look forward to continuing to be involved with the state and the university that I love.”

Clemons will return to his role as the Mountaineer on November 11, according to WVU. The university said that Clemons' return is dependent on the outcome of any student conduct or legal proceedings. There will be zero-tolerance for any alcohol-related incidents or arrests, and Clemons will also work with university initiatives and services related to alcohol abuse and conduct, according to WVU.