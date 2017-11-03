3 West Virginia Kmart's set to close in January

VIENNA, WV (WOWK) - Three Kmart stores in West Virginia will be closing their doors for good in early 2018.

Sears Holdings announced Thursday that the Vienna Kmart, the Martinsburg Kmart, and the Beckley Kmart will all close in late January 2018.

According to a release from Sears Holdings, the company on Thursday, November 2nd, 2017 informed associates at 45 Kmart stores and 18 Sears stores that they will be closing in late January 2018. S

In this announcement, Sears Holdings also announced plans to close five Kmart stores across Ohio and four Kmart store across Kentucky.

