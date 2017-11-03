3 West Virginia Kmart's set to close in January

Three Kmart stores in West Virginia will be closing their doors for good in early 2018.
An Ohio waitress says model Chrissy Teigen left her the largest tip of her life.
Jody Dean and her husband Jimmy have two beautiful and tenacious German Shepherds. "They are my babies," said Jody Dean. "Whatever room I am in, they are with me. They are so special, she uses cameras, powered by an internet app on her smartphone, to keep an eye on them while she's gone. It gives her peace of mind. "The comfort is knowing that they're not into something ... tearing something up ... or (they) get sick or throwing up, I know to...
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Four cities in West Virginia have filed a lawsuit seeking to enjoin the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Health Care Organizations (JCAHO) and its wholly-owned affiliate from their continued misinformation campaign and promulgation of dangerous pain management standards that encourage the over-prescription of opioids. According to a release from the city of Huntington, JCAHO sets standards and certifies virtually every health care organizat...
Sales growth at Papa John’s is slowing, and the pizza chain is blaming it on the outcry surrounding NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.
(WFLA) — A Japanese company is giving its non-smoking employees extra paid as compensation for their co-workers’ cigarette breaks, according to The Telegraph. Tokyo-based marketing firm Piala Inc. is giving the non-smoking staff six extra days off after they complained they were working more than staff who took cigarette breaks. Before the change, resentment among the non-smokers grew because their office is on the 29 floor and the smoking section is in the bas...
The bishop of West Virginia's Episcopal Church is encouraging congregations to carry the opioid overdose-reversing drug naloxone.
West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
A 3-year-old child was killed after being spanked by her mother's boyfriend.
GREENVILLE, WV (WVNS)-- A Union man was killed when the farming equipment he was repairing fell on him in Monroe County.
Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.
A preschool teacher accused of biting a 2-year-old student on the face has been arrested on a charge of felony cruelty to a juvenile.
Six high school students were sent to the hospital on Thursday after consuming laced gummy bears
A military judge has found that Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time for endangering his comrades by walking off his Afghanistan post.
