Why is Drew Growing a Mustache?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The month of November brings about a tradition that started over 10 years ago: Movember. Movember is when men grow facial hair to raise awareness and money for men's health initiatives, including prostate and testicular cancer research.

The Movember Foundation charity helps raise money for these causes, and it's a cause WOWK Sports Director Drew Goldfarb has been participating in for a few years now.

"I originally became involved with Movember about six years ago, though my first Movember mustache didn't happen until 2013," Goldfarb said. "It's such an easy and fun way to raise money and awareness for a great cause."

For the last few years, Goldfarb has grown a particular type of mustache, a Fu Manchu, which he calls the "DrewManChu".

"I realized pretty early on that my mustache wasn't the best-looking one, so I decided to go the other way. I grow a mustache that makes people want to make a joke about it, and I've made that my thing. I want people to notice my awful mustache and make jokes about it. In fact, if anyone makes a joke on Twitter about it and includes proof of a donation of $5.00 or more to the Movember Foundation, I will retweet it. If it's family-friendly, of course.

"Make a joke, make a donation."

To donate to the cause, go to http://mobro.co/DrewGoldfarb and follow the instructions. Throughout the month of Movember, tweet your photos and jokes using the hashtag #DrewManChu and mention @DrewGoldfarb to have your donation-backed joke retweeted.

You can find out more about The Movember Foundation online at http://us.Movember.com and join the cause yourself.