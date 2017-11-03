Report: Needle found in Ohio child’s Halloween candy

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Boardman are investigating how a needle made its way into a child’s Halloween candy.

According to a police report, the sewing needle was found in a Rice Krispies treat.

A man told police that his stepdaughter found the needle in the cereal bar on Wednesday. He reported the incident on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the needle was stuck to the side of the treat, and a small hole could be seen in the packaging.

The family couldn’t determine which house that the treat came from because all of the children’s candy was combined into one bag.

The family reported that they had been trick-or-treating in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood, according to the report.