Three Transported to the Hospital After Bus Crash in Boone County

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Three people have been transported to the hospital after a bus crash in Boone County.

The crash was reported on Riverside Drive off of Route 85 near Scott High School at around 3 p.m. 

Riverside Drive is expected to reopen around 7:30 p.m. Traffic is being diverted onto Route 85.

Three people (the driver and two children) were transported to the hospital as a result of the crash. The Boone County Sheriff's Department says that none of the three injuries are reported serious. All three were transported to Boone Memorial Hospital.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department, Madison Police, and West Virginia State Police is responding at the scene, along with the Madison Volunteer Fire Department, Danville Volunteer Fire Department, and Boone County EMS.

We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.

