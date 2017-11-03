Dog and Duck Form Unlikely Friendship - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Dog and Duck Form Unlikely Friendship

Posted: Updated:
By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
Connect

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCMH) — A dog and duck have developed an unlikely bond that has turned into a life-long friendship.

Meet Max, a 12-year-old Husky, and Quackers, a 4-year-old duck.

Both belong to Patrick and Kirsten Riley.

Patrick tells WCCO they adopted Max when he was 5, but when their other dog Sasha died, Max began to become depressed. That was until they got Quackers as a duckling.

“He was without any friends, and so Max would sit next to his pen all the time and I think they just kind of bonded that way,” Patrick said. “After we let him out, they just never left each other’s side.”

Now the two do everything together.

“They sleep together, they eat together, they drink together, they go for walks together down the road. Everything is together,” Kirsten told WCCO.

The Riley’s said that Max and Quackers spend most of their time sitting together along the road in their favorite spot; just two friends enjoying time with each other.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Dog and Duck Form Unlikely Friendship

    Dog and Duck Form Unlikely Friendship

    Friday, November 3 2017 5:52 PM EDT2017-11-03 21:52:12 GMT
    MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCMH) — A dog and duck have developed an unlikely bond that has turned into a life-long friendship. Meet Max, a 12-year-old Husky, and Quackers, a 4-year-old duck. Both belong to Patrick and Kirsten Riley. Patrick tells WCCO they adopted Max when he was 5, but when their other dog Sasha died, Max began to become depressed. That was until they got Quackers as a duckling. “He was without any friends, and so Max would sit next to his p...
    MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCMH) — A dog and duck have developed an unlikely bond that has turned into a life-long friendship. Meet Max, a 12-year-old Husky, and Quackers, a 4-year-old duck. Both belong to Patrick and Kirsten Riley. Patrick tells WCCO they adopted Max when he was 5, but when their other dog Sasha died, Max began to become depressed. That was until they got Quackers as a duckling. “He was without any friends, and so Max would sit next to his p...

  • NYPD says it is building rape case against Harvey Weinstein

    NYPD says it is building rape case against Harvey Weinstein

    Friday, November 3 2017 4:54 PM EDT2017-11-03 20:54:04 GMT
    (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). In this April 19, 2015 file photo, Paz de la Huerta attends the Tribeca Film Festival.(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). In this April 19, 2015 file photo, Paz de la Huerta attends the Tribeca Film Festival.
    By COLLEEN LONG Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) - An actress' rape allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein are credible, and investigators are gathering evidence for a criminal case, New York City police said Friday. Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said Friday that investigators have interviewed actress Paz de la Huerta, who publicly accused Weinstein of raping her twice in her apartment in 2010. Boyce said detectives found the "Boardwalk Empire" actress' story b...
    By COLLEEN LONG Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) - An actress' rape allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein are credible, and investigators are gathering evidence for a criminal case, New York City police said Friday. Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said Friday that investigators have interviewed actress Paz de la Huerta, who publicly accused Weinstein of raping her twice in her apartment in 2010. Boyce said detectives found the "Boardwalk Empire" actress' story b...

  • Smart Home Technology: Protect Your Privacy

    Smart Home Technology: Protect Your Privacy

    Friday, November 3 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-11-03 20:22:20 GMT

    Jody Dean and her husband Jimmy have two beautiful and tenacious German Shepherds. "They are my babies," said Jody Dean. "Whatever room I am in, they are with me. They are so special, she uses cameras, powered by an internet app on her smartphone, to keep an eye on them while she's gone. It gives her peace of mind. "The comfort is knowing that they're not into something ... tearing something up ... or (they) get sick or throwing up, I know to...

    Jody Dean and her husband Jimmy have two beautiful and tenacious German Shepherds. "They are my babies," said Jody Dean. "Whatever room I am in, they are with me. They are so special, she uses cameras, powered by an internet app on her smartphone, to keep an eye on them while she's gone. It gives her peace of mind. "The comfort is knowing that they're not into something ... tearing something up ... or (they) get sick or throwing up, I know to...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Parkersburg Warehouse Fire Is Out

    Parkersburg Warehouse Fire Is Out

    Sunday, October 29 2017 12:43 PM EDT2017-10-29 16:43:14 GMT
    Courtesy: Wood County 911Courtesy: Wood County 911

    West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.

    West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.

  • 5 Arrested Following Several Crimes in Kanawha County

    5 Arrested Following Several Crimes in Kanawha County

    Friday, October 27 2017 5:07 PM EDT2017-10-27 21:07:25 GMT

    ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area.  While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point.  Deput...

    ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area.  While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point.  Deput...

  • Destination Adventure Slideshow

    Destination Adventure Slideshow

    Here are some photos from Clay Abney's many adventures.
    Here are some photos from Clay Abney's many adventures.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 3-Year-Old Dies After Spanking

    3-Year-Old Dies After Spanking

    Friday, November 3 2017 8:49 AM EDT2017-11-03 12:49:37 GMT

    A 3-year-old child was killed after being spanked by her mother's boyfriend.

    A 3-year-old child was killed after being spanked by her mother's boyfriend.

  • 3 West Virginia Kmart's set to close in January

    3 West Virginia Kmart's set to close in January

    Friday, November 3 2017 1:19 PM EDT2017-11-03 17:19:17 GMT

    Three Kmart stores in West Virginia will be closing their doors for good in early 2018.

    Three Kmart stores in West Virginia will be closing their doors for good in early 2018.

  • Three Transported to the Hospital After Bus Crash in Boone County

    Three Transported to the Hospital After Bus Crash in Boone County

    Friday, November 3 2017 4:29 PM EDT2017-11-03 20:29:03 GMT
    Photo Courtesy of Kevin BarkerPhoto Courtesy of Kevin Barker

    BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Route 85 is closed due to bus crash in Boone County. The crash was reported on Route 85 near Scott High School at around 3 p.m.  The road is closed in both directions at this time. There is no word on injuries at this point. The Boone County Sheriff's Department and West Virginia State Police is responding at the scene. We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.

    BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Route 85 is closed due to bus crash in Boone County. The crash was reported on Route 85 near Scott High School at around 3 p.m.  The road is closed in both directions at this time. There is no word on injuries at this point. The Boone County Sheriff's Department and West Virginia State Police is responding at the scene. We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.