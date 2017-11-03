Prosecutor: Three men arrested had enough fentanyl to kill everyone in Columbus

The West Virginia University Mountaineer mascot has been suspended for another week after he was arrested for driving under the influence.
A military judge has found that Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time for endangering his comrades by walking off his Afghanistan post.
Phone calls were made to 911 when the flash and loud noises were seen and heard.
A 3-year-old child was killed after being spanked by her mother's boyfriend.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested for drug-related charges in Scioto County. According to a release from Scioto County Sheriff's Office, a narcotics - related search warrant was issued and executed by the Portsmouth Police Department, Scioto County Sheriff's Office, FBI, and FBI Swat at the residence of 39-year-old David Wilson and 31-year-old Rebecca Smith located at the 2800 Careys Run Pond Creek Road West Portsmouth, Ohio. Upon a search of t...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Gallia County Sheriff's Office say that they are investigating a death that occurred last night in Morgan Township. It happened around 8:30 P.M. According to a release, crews responded to a disturbance call at a residence near Morgan Lane. Police at the scene discovered several people along with a deceased male. The deceased has not been identified at this time. The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation with a...
West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
A 3-year-old child was killed after being spanked by her mother's boyfriend.
Three Kmart stores in West Virginia will be closing their doors for good in early 2018.
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Route 85 is closed due to bus crash in Boone County. The crash was reported on Route 85 near Scott High School at around 3 p.m. The road is closed in both directions at this time. There is no word on injuries at this point. The Boone County Sheriff's Department and West Virginia State Police is responding at the scene. We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.
GREENVILLE, WV (WVNS)-- A Union man was killed when the farming equipment he was repairing fell on him in Monroe County.
Ohio has chosen its first 11 growers for its medical marijuana program, and one of them is in Meigs County, OH.
A preschool teacher accused of biting a 2-year-old student on the face has been arrested on a charge of felony cruelty to a juvenile.
A call from a concerned citizen led to the arrest of a woman for a DUI on a horse.
