Prosecutor: Three men arrested had enough fentanyl to kill everyone in Columbus

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WATE) – Punctuation, or the lack thereof, could land a Louisiana man in prison. The Louisiana Supreme Court ruled that a suspect who told detectives to “just give me a lawyer dog” was really asking for a “lawyer dog” and not exercising his constitutional right to an attorney. Warren Demesme, 24, was being questioned by New Orleans police in October 2015 after he was accused of sexual assault by two young girls. According to the Wa...

