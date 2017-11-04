Addled In The Saddle? Woman Charged With DUI On Horseback - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Addled In The Saddle? Woman Charged With DUI On Horseback

Posted: Updated:

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A 53-year-old woman riding a horse down a busy Florida highway has been arrested and charged with driving drunk.

Polk County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release that someone called 911 about a woman who appeared confused and possibly in danger. When deputies arrived they found Donna Byrne riding her horse in the road.

Officers did a sobriety test and said she gave breath samples that registered blood-alcohol level of .161 — twice Florida’s legal limit of .08.

Byrne is charged with DUI and animal neglect for endangering and failing to provide proper protection for the horse.

Deputies took the horse to the Polk County Sheriff’s Animal Control livestock facility. She was booked into the Polk County Jail. Jail records did not list an attorney for her.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Senator Rand Paul Assaulted In His Kentucky Home

    Senator Rand Paul Assaulted In His Kentucky Home

    Saturday, November 4 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-11-04 21:31:20 GMT
    BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating an assault on Sen. Rand Paul.Kentucky State police are investigating an assault on Senator Rand Paul. KSP troopers were called to the Republican U.S. senator's house before 3:30 p.m Friday. When officers arrived, they learned that Rene Boucher, 59, had allegedly assaulted Paul intentionally causing a minor injury. A spokesman for Rand Paul said, "Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault. The ass...
    BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating an assault on Sen. Rand Paul.Kentucky State police are investigating an assault on Senator Rand Paul. KSP troopers were called to the Republican U.S. senator's house before 3:30 p.m Friday. When officers arrived, they learned that Rene Boucher, 59, had allegedly assaulted Paul intentionally causing a minor injury. A spokesman for Rand Paul said, "Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault. The ass...

  • Addled In The Saddle? Woman Charged With DUI On Horseback

    Addled In The Saddle? Woman Charged With DUI On Horseback

    Saturday, November 4 2017 3:45 PM EDT2017-11-04 19:45:56 GMT
    LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A 53-year-old woman riding a horse down a busy Florida highway has been arrested and charged with driving drunk. Polk County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release that someone called 911 about a woman who appeared confused and possibly in danger. When deputies arrived they found Donna Byrne riding her horse in the road. Officers did a sobriety test and said she gave breath samples that registered blood-alcohol level of .161 — twice Florid...
    LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A 53-year-old woman riding a horse down a busy Florida highway has been arrested and charged with driving drunk. Polk County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release that someone called 911 about a woman who appeared confused and possibly in danger. When deputies arrived they found Donna Byrne riding her horse in the road. Officers did a sobriety test and said she gave breath samples that registered blood-alcohol level of .161 — twice Florid...

  • Police Investigating Robbery At Cross Lanes Go-Mart

    Police Investigating Robbery At Cross Lanes Go-Mart

    Saturday, November 4 2017 1:28 PM EDT2017-11-04 17:28:09 GMT
    This morning before 9:00 a.m. a robbery occurred at the Cross Lanes Go-Mart store.  Two black males entered.  One man distracted a clerk while the other went into the office and stole a large amount of money. They fled when confronted leaving in a black sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala.  No weapons were displayed during the crime. Anyone with information on the crime or identity of the suspects is asked to call 304-357-0169 or submit a tip on our website at ...
    This morning before 9:00 a.m. a robbery occurred at the Cross Lanes Go-Mart store.  Two black males entered.  One man distracted a clerk while the other went into the office and stole a large amount of money. They fled when confronted leaving in a black sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala.  No weapons were displayed during the crime. Anyone with information on the crime or identity of the suspects is asked to call 304-357-0169 or submit a tip on our website at ...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Four Cities in WV File Lawsuit Against Joint Commission

    Four Cities in WV File Lawsuit Against Joint Commission

    Thursday, November 2 2017 3:41 PM EDT2017-11-02 19:41:00 GMT

    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Four cities in West Virginia have filed a lawsuit seeking to enjoin the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Health Care Organizations (JCAHO) and its wholly-owned affiliate from their continued misinformation campaign and promulgation of dangerous pain management standards that encourage the over-prescription of opioids. According to a release from the city of Huntington, JCAHO sets standards and certifies virtually every health care organizat...

    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Four cities in West Virginia have filed a lawsuit seeking to enjoin the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Health Care Organizations (JCAHO) and its wholly-owned affiliate from their continued misinformation campaign and promulgation of dangerous pain management standards that encourage the over-prescription of opioids. According to a release from the city of Huntington, JCAHO sets standards and certifies virtually every health care organizat...

  • 3-Year-Old Dies After Spanking

    3-Year-Old Dies After Spanking

    Friday, November 3 2017 8:49 AM EDT2017-11-03 12:49:37 GMT

    A 3-year-old child was killed after being spanked by her mother's boyfriend.

    A 3-year-old child was killed after being spanked by her mother's boyfriend.

  • 3 West Virginia Kmart's set to close in January

    3 West Virginia Kmart's set to close in January

    Friday, November 3 2017 1:19 PM EDT2017-11-03 17:19:17 GMT

    Three Kmart stores in West Virginia will be closing their doors for good in early 2018.

    Three Kmart stores in West Virginia will be closing their doors for good in early 2018.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.